MIFFLINBURG — Months of debate surrounding a subscription for an online educational news platform proposed in the Mifflnburg Area School District may have come to a close Tuesday night.
School directors rejected a proposed $14,550 purchase of the Newsela platform for Grade 6 through Grade 12 by a seven-vote margin. An unpaid version of Newsela, it was noted during discussion, would still be available for use.
Directors Janell Weaver and Amy Weaver voted in favor. Directors Wendy McClintock, council president, Dennis Keiser, Bob Mulrooney, Mindy Benfer, Thomas Eberhart, vice president, Francis Gillott and Tom Hosterman voted against.
The vote followed public comment falling along now-familiar lines, with critics maintaining material available on the site not only has a left-leaning bias but also exposes young people to inappropriate expressions of sexuality.
“A new morality is on the horizon, and it is far different from what we have always known,” said Katie Troup. “The new way of thinking is that there is only one way to think.”
Other critical comments claimed purported bias of Newsela actually conflicted with the goals of the district’s Equity Team and included a call to let parents decide.
Supporters of Newsela defended its usefulness, noting that it can quickly revise an article to a specific grade reading level. Material deemed objectionable by some can be side-stepped, but the user would then lose the ability to revise an article according to grade level.
Judd Sharp, a district parent, admitted he was on the opposite side of the issue from many people he is indeed fond of. He said not allowing controversial material, such as articles influenced by so-called critical race theory, was a poor choice.
“No one should feel shamed learning about things like Native American treatment, slavery, anti-Black laws and policing that are factual parts of our nation’s history,” Sharp said. “You cannot deny that those historical events affect our world today.”
Discussion on the board was similar.
Keiser said he was in tune with the will of the people and was suspicious of going to one source for information. He called for a return to basic research techniques and putting the Newsela topic “to bed.”
Wehr noted lack of communication on technology issues has led to criticism of the Newsela platform for reasons which had nothing to do with the service itself. Topics may also be controversial, Wehr added, but not political in that they do not directly endorse a specific person or position.
A motion to amend the original motion and propose renewal for the high school, adding only a Grade 8 subscription for $11,360 also failed. Weaver, Wehr and McClintock voted in favor. Hosterman, Keiser, Mulrooney, Benfer, Eberhart and Gillott voted against.
Directors also voted 8-1 to adopt a Health and Safety Plan for the upcoming school year. It will encourage physical distancing, hand washing and contact tracing in the event to positive coronavirus tests. Facial covering will be optional except while riding school buses, a federal mandate.
Among the public comments about the plan, Kelly Kreisher, the mother of a 6-year-old, noted her child had a condition which will not only likely make him vulnerable to disease, but also less mobile as he gets older. Kreisher called on the board to observe a recommendation by the American Academy of Pediatrics and require students to wear facial covering.
Wehr cast the lone dissenting vote, after asking during discussion which doctors were being used in the contact tracing process.
