MIFFLINBURG — A 33-year-old Mifflinburg man has been charged with multiple counts after allegedly fleeing from police, and then arming himself with a rifle and handgun before being taken into custody.
Timothy Brungart Jr., of Pine Cone Drive West, has been charged with felony counts of firearms act, terroristic threats, fleeing or attempting to elude, aggravated assault, along with misdemeanors of possessing instruments of crime, recklessly endangering another person, obstructing administration of law, resisting arrest, simple assault, driving while suspended or revoked, driving at safe speed, careless driving, reckless driving and general lighting requirements.
The charges were filed as the result of an incident which unfolded at midnight Sept. 10 at Route 304 and Wisdom Drive, Mifflinburg.
Mifflinburg Police Department Officer David Shaffer wrote in court documents that he noticed a vehicle driven by Brungart had a brake light not working. A check of the vehicle's registration revealed Brungart's license was suspended.
As Shaffer attempted to stop the vehicle, he said it kept on moving.
When the vehicle finally pulled over, Shaffer said Brungart refused to exit.
"The driver continued to scream out the window, and refusing to follow commands," Shaffer wrote, in court documents. "I drew my gun at this time, continuing to give him orders."
As other officers arrived on scene, they approached the vehicle and noticed a handgun on Brungart's hip. After refusing to comply with officers, Brungart allegedly sped away in his vehicle.
"The driver fled officers at speeds greater than the posted speed limit, on wet roadways," Shaffer wrote, in court documents. "The driver entered a driveway to a residence, and exited his vehicle. The driver was observed removing his handgun from his holster, and screaming at officers to get off his property. The male raised the gun to the side, causing me to believe that he was going to shoot me."
Shaffer backed away from the area. Brungart allegedly went inside of the home, and came back out armed with a rifle and handgun, refusing to comply with officers.
"Officers surrounded the house, and after a standoff, the male surrendered to police," Shaffer wrote, in court documents.
Under questioning, Brungart allegedly said he fled as he was fearful "he was going to get shot or tased."
In addition to Mifflinburg, police officers from Selinsgrove, Shamokin Dam, Buffalo Valley, Watsontown, Milton and state police responded to the incident.
A preliminary hearing for Brungart has been scheduled for 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19, before District Judge Jeff Mensch, of Mifflinburg.
