Mifflinburg police

MIFFLINBURG — A 33-year-old Mifflinburg man has been charged with multiple counts after allegedly fleeing from police, and then arming himself with a rifle and handgun before being taken into custody.

Timothy Brungart Jr., of Pine Cone Drive West, has been charged with felony counts of firearms act, terroristic threats, fleeing or attempting to elude, aggravated assault, along with misdemeanors of possessing instruments of crime, recklessly endangering another person, obstructing administration of law, resisting arrest, simple assault, driving while suspended or revoked, driving at safe speed, careless driving, reckless driving and general lighting requirements.

