RiverStage to present 'Five Women Wearing the Same Dress'

LEWISBURG – RiverStage Community Theatre continues its season in April with the comedy “Five Women Wearing the Same Dress,” by Alan Ball.
Performances will be held at 7:30 p.m. April 1-2, 8-9, and 2:30 p.m. April 10, at Greenspace Center, 815 Market St., Lewisburg.
Due to ongoing COVID-19 precautions, seating will be limited and audience members will be required to wear masks at all times inside the theater.
“Five Women Wearing the Same Dress” tells the story of five reluctant bridesmaids hiding out together in an upstairs bedroom during an extravagant wedding reception at a Tennessee estate. Each has her own reasons for avoiding the bride and the party downstairs, and as time goes by, these five very different women discover common bonds and share hidden secrets and laugh-out-loud revelations with each other.
This production is directed by Jennifer Wakeman, former president of RiverStage and director of past comedies such as “Gypsy” and “The Marx Brothers’ Lost Radio Show.”
“This show is a fun look back at the 90’s,” said Wakeman. “ (It’s) a celebration of women and their friendships, and it’s just got such a funny premise. Haven’t we all been to a wedding where we just wanted to get out of there? This is a terrific women-powered show that RiverStage has been wanting to do for a long time, and it’s exciting to have such a great cast to do it with.”
“We knew that Five Women would be a great addition to our season this year,” RiverStage President Jove Grahamm said. “It’s a great adult comedy that gives this ensemble cast a chance to shine. It’ll be a really enjoyable night at the theatre and something ‘fresh’ that you won’t have seen before.”
The cast features an ensemble of six tperformers from across the Susquehanna Valley. Storm Pryor plays the bride’s rebellious little sister, Meredith. Emma Pentz plays her sweet, highly religious cousin, Frances. Mindy, the good-hearted lesbian sister of the groom is played by Heather Swartz. Georgeanne, a friend from high school whose marriage is crumbling, is played by Maggie Able.
Ian Penzel plays Tripp Davenport III, an usher who falls for the fifth bridesmaid. Trisha, a jaded sophisticate is played by Kimberly Wilkinson.
The production is designed by Wakeman, with scenic construction by Dennis Merkle and Graham, lights by Stefan Eisenhower and stage management by Sarah Tiede.
For more information about the show or to purchase tickets, visit www.riverstagetheatre.org, send an email to info@riverstagetheatre.org or call 570-989-0848.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.