I’ve known a few Bills, and received more than a few. Bill and Billy are familiar names to any teacher. I’ve had neighbor Bill and Uncle Bill on my mother’s side. I regret I didn’t know him well when I was growing up. Their daughter, Helen, was and is my closest cousin. We spent a lot of time together, for which I rejoice to this day.
When I grew up, I came to appreciate my aunts and uncles. Uncle Bill was a special guy. Late in his life, he had both legs amputated, and traveled all over Sunbury in his wheelchair. He had such a good outlook and pleasant demeanor. It was fun talking to him. Sunbury natives knew him well.
Helen’s brother, Bill, was and is a particularly nice fellow, but I didn’t get to know him well in those days either. I’m pleased he’s part of my life. I also had a cousin Bill on my Dad’s side. He was extra wonderful guy. He was a believer in Christ also, which means I will see him again in Heaven.
I never had a close friend or boyfriend named Bill, though there were and are a lot in my acquaintances. Besides people, the second “Bills” were horses’ names. Now horses I paid attention to!!!! Figures, as many of you know. Of course birds have bills too. I’ve known some birds in my day :o).
To the Third “Bills” in this title, it would be those monthly visitors to my mailbox. I remember the days when we had to juggle them around and play roulette with them. This was a challenge as we lived (as they said) “paycheck to paycheck.” This sometimes made me a little nervous, especially when kids in the neighborhood were selling fundraisers, or something unexpected came up.
Doctor bills were really “killers” in those days because our girls had lots of physical problems when they were very young. There was never enough money. We were allowed to pay on them month by month. How wonderful that was! Sometimes the end of the pay came before the end of the bills.
Our automobile woes were perturbing. Our first 15 years of marriage, we never got a car paid before it either blew up or needed a new transmission or engine. We never had bankruptcy, and were always considered a good risk when borrowing money. This is because we actually did pay our debts, including utility bills and doctor bills even if it was sometimes little by little. In those days, there was not enough to pay off hospital, doctor, dentist and automobile accounts all at the same time.
We didn’t go hungry though. We both had parents that gave us meat and garden/orchard food and some bulk foods for canning. I always put hundreds of jars of these foods into our “pantry” (cellar). We used a lot of peanut butter and Boy-AR-dee products, where Paul worked. We bought cases of foods for about $2.
Some special blessings, as far as bills are concerned, we had tax money available when taxes came due. It was because Paul took out a “Christmas Club” every year at work. That money came off before the check arrived home. He arranged the right amount for taxes.
Another blessing was that we were privileged to eek out a mortgage payment every month and be homeowners beginning our 6th year married. We had plenty of clothing because God gave me the talent to make everything we wore, even Paul’s church clothes, and our outer coats. There were plenty of inexpensive fabric sales.
Then came my call to go to college. There was no money for that, but God provided loan money that covered my expenses, including commuter transportation. Repayment when I was a teacher was at an interest of only 4%.
Bills may come, and Bills may go; but we’ll never be without ‘em.
There is one Bill I will never have to pay, because it has been paid! The Bible says the “wages” of sin is Death. That doesn’t even compute logically, nor monetarily. It is indeed what I have earned. Yet my Savior said He has taken the punishment belonging to me because He had no sin of His own to pay for.
Because I have put my personal trust in His finished work on the Cross, (Death to pay for my sin) and His resurrection from the dead, I have life everlasting! And it cost me nothing. It is my privilege to serve this Perfect One who has loved me so much, and He intercedes for me even now as my failings are daily. I am so glad this Bill says: “Paid for by the Blood of Christ.”
Where do you stand with your “Bill” to pay for your sin debt?
Betty Blyler lives in New Berlin. For comments, questions or speaking engagements, email blyler@dejazzd.com.
