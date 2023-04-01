I’ve known a few Bills, and received more than a few. Bill and Billy are familiar names to any teacher. I’ve had neighbor Bill and Uncle Bill on my mother’s side. I regret I didn’t know him well when I was growing up. Their daughter, Helen, was and is my closest cousin. We spent a lot of time together, for which I rejoice to this day.

When I grew up, I came to appreciate my aunts and uncles. Uncle Bill was a special guy. Late in his life, he had both legs amputated, and traveled all over Sunbury in his wheelchair. He had such a good outlook and pleasant demeanor. It was fun talking to him. Sunbury natives knew him well.

Betty Blyler lives in New Berlin. For comments, questions or speaking engagements, email blyler@dejazzd.com.

