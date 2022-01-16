MONROE TOWNSHIP — An autopsy for a man found Friday morning along the bank of Penns Creek is planned for today.
State Police at Selinsgrove are investigating the death, and have released no further details. Police said the body of a white male was found along the bank of the creek at 11:55 a.m. Friday.
Snyder County Coroner William Pheasant said he pronounced the man dead at 1:03 p.m. Friday, according to published reports. The man, who Pheasant described as being in his mid-20s and from out of state, was laying in shallow water in the creek near the area of the Green Bridge at Routes 11-15 and 522.
