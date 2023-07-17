Hospital staff honored

LEWISBURG — Surgical Services at Evangelical Community Hospital recently presented its ORchid Award for outstanding performance to staff.
The quarterly award is designed to recognize staff members who are vital to a successful operating room experience but are often not seen because what they do is done while the patient is sedated or asleep or takes place prior to or after surgery.
Kolbie Straub, operating room assistant, was the first recipient of the award. She was nominated for her dedication and willingness to go above and beyond every day to assist any staff requests.
Carlos Sura, certified surgical technologist, was also presented with the award. He was nominated for his excellent work ethic, being a team player, his positive attitude through the workday, and his team-building attitude, often bringing in authentic Mexican food for the team.
Employees receiving the award exhibit qualities and behaviors that represent the hospital’s core values of quality, service, respect, compassion, integrity, creativity, professionalism, and cooperation.
