WILLIAMSPORT — A foundation that promotes skilled manufacturing careers has awarded more than a third of its scholarships for the fall semester to Pennsylvania College of Technology students.
Eleven students from Penn College’s School of Engineering Technologies were among the 31 nationwide recipients of $1,500-$2,500 scholarships from Nuts, Bolts and Thingamajigs, the foundation of the Fabricators and Manufacturers Association International. Full-time students enrolled in an engineering or manufacturing-related course of study were eligible.
The Penn College NBT scholarship recipients include: Dylan M. Berguson, Jersey Shore; Jason S. Theodore, St. George’s, Grenada; and Jayna K. Vicary, Curwensville; Luke J. Berkoski, Winfield, and Clay C. Knight, Delaware, Ohio; Caleb D. Coots, Tioga, and Alec D. Rees, Centerport, N.Y.; Jake C. Beatty, Grove City; Casey B. Campbell, Kennerdell; Pete H. Kane, Annandale, N.J.; and Chethan C. Meda, Corning, N.Y.
