HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) recently announced the recipients of $2.1 million in grants awarded through the Manufacturing PA initiative, according to Sen. Gene Yaw (R-23).
Yaw noted the projects that were awarded funding are part of Manufacturing PA’s fellowship program to pair graduate and undergraduate students with local manufacturers. Once paired, the students embark on research projects to develop new technologies and advance manufacturing innovation in Pennsylvania.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.