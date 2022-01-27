LOCK HAVEN — Lock Haven University recently announced its fall dean's list.
To be named to the list, students must attain a scholastic average of 3.50 or higher in at least 12 semester hours of academic work.
The following local students are among those named to the list:
• Benjamin Babakov of New Columbia
• Matthew Dewald of Lewisburg
• Caden Dufrene of Watsontown
• Dalton Fisher of White Deer
• McKenzie Heasley of Montgomery
• Alayna Hemphill of Watsontown
• Ethan Hoy of Millmont
• Joshua Keefer of Lewisburg
• Jaden Kodack of Coal Township
• Kaylee Koshinski of Ranshaw
• Quaylin Rice of Milton
• Kiana Seedor of Millmont
• Noah Snare of Millmont
• Saige Whipple of Montgomery
