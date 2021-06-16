SUMMERDALE — Central Penn College celebrated its 139th commencement in a virtual ceremony held Saturday, June 12.
Local students to graduate include:
Amy Kleman, of Coal Township, graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in criminal justice administration.
Brady Lloyd, of Mifflinburg, graduated with a Associate in Applied Science in physical therapist assistant.
Nathan Cool, of Mifflinburg, graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in business administration.
Stephanie Balliet, of Allenwood, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in criminal justice administration.
