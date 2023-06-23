HARRISBURG — The Gov. Josh Shapiro Administration recently announced that Pennsylvania preserved 2,044 acres on 29 farms in 15 counties, protecting them from future residential or commercial development.
More than $10.2 million in state, county and local dollars was spent to preserve the farmland.
“Prime soil and clean water are critical resources for feeding a growing population,” Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding said. “Families who preserve their farms forge a partnership with government, investing together in ensuring that future Pennsylvania families will have green spaces, and the resources to produce food, income, and jobs."
Since 1988, Pennsylvania has protected 6,231 farms and 626,321 acres in 58 counties from future development, investing more than $1.67 billion in state, county, and local funds.
Pennsylvania partners with county and sometimes local governments and non-profits to purchase development rights, ensuring a strong future for farming and food security. By selling their land’s development rights, farm owners ensure that their farms will remain farms and never be sold to developers.
Local farmland preserved, and dollars spent to do so, are:
• Northumberland County: Sandra L. Mincemoyer and Mincemoyer Irrevocable Trust Farm, Delaware Township, 89-acre crop farm, $163,000 spent by the state to preserve, and, $6,588 spent by the county.
• Union County: The Matthew B. Stewart Farm, White Deer Township, 11-acre crop farm, $4,469 spent by the state to preserve, and $1 by the county county.
