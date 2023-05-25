Northumberland County Court of Common Pleas Sentencings
• Kristopher White, 24, of Frackville, 12 months probation, $100 fine plus costs for fleeing or attempting to elude police.
• Shelly Lynn Reece, 54, of Sunbury, 12 months probation, $100 fine plus costs, $110.26 restitution to Weis Markets in Shamokin; 12 months probation, $100 fine plus costs for possessing a controlled substance.
• Tonya Struble, 40, of Mifflinburg, nine months to three years in state prison, fines, fees and costs for receiving stolen property.
• Jeremiah Brice, 30, of Selinsgrove, 90 days to five years in county jail, 18-month driver’s license suspension, $1,500 fine plus costs for DUI.
• Brian Deeter, 37, of Kulpmont, 23 months probation with restrictive conditions including six months on house arrest, $100 fine plus costs for possessing a controlled substance; 23 months probation with restrictive conditions including six months on house arrest, $100 fine plus costs for terroristic threats.
• Tyler Lenig, 36, of Shamokin, three to 24 months in county jail, $100 fine plus costs for failing to control and report a fire; three to 23 months in county jail, $100 fine plus costs for possessing a controlled substance.
• Christopher Pensyl, 42, of Shamokin, six months probation, $50 fine plus costs for possessing drug paraphernalia.
• Matthew Gray, 44, of Danville, $300 fine plus costs for indirect criminal contempt.
Union County Court of Common Pleas Sentencings
• Zayne M. Hicks, 24, of Milton, two years probation for theft by unlawful taking of movable property.
State Police at Milton Three-vehicle crash
TURBOT TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported in a crash which occurred at 2:22 p.m. May 19 at Mahoning and Franklin streets, Milton.
Troopers said Maverick Delsite, 21, of Milton, was driving a 2012 Honda Insight east on Mahoning Street when he attempted to make a left turn and was struck by a 2009 Lincoln Mark LT driven by James Hans, 83, of Turbotville. The Lincoln then had a minor impact with a 2015 Ford Transit driven by David Richter, 70, of Milton.
Delsite was charged with vehicle turning left.
Two-vehicle crash
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — Two teenagers sustained suspected minor injuries in a crash which occurred at 10:59 a.m. May 20 along Old Route 15, White Deer Township, Union County.
Troopers said a 2019 Subaru Forester driven by Joan Rocuskie, 81, of New Columbia, pulled from a stop sign and struck a 2012 Kia Soul driven by a 17-year-old Allenwood girl.
Rocuskie, who was not injured, was cited with stop signs and yield signs. The teenager, and a 17-year-old Dewart girl who was a passenger in the vehicle, sustained suspected minor injuries, troopers reported.
One-vehicle crash
GREGG TOWNSHIP — A 14-year-old boy from Putnam Valley, N.Y., sustained a suspected minor injury in a crash which occurred at 11:49 a.m. May 21 along Route 15 southbound, Gregg Township, Union County.
Troopers said a 2016 Subaru Outback driven by the boy went off the roadway and overturned. He was cited with drivers required to be licensed.
Theft
HARTLEY — Troopers are investigating the reported theft of a 12-gauge shotgun.
The theft was reported at 5:57 p.m. April 28 along Mill Road, Hartley Township, Union County.
Theft by deception
WEST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP — A 56-year-old Milton woman reported being scammed out of $4,100 by an online post in which she believed she was renting a home.
The incident was reported at 10:20 a.m. May 23 along Ridge Road, West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County.
Retail theft
KELLY TOWNSHIP — Ciera Stewart, 30, of Williamsport, was charged after allegedly leaving Weis Markets without paying for $105.86 worth of food.
The incident occurred at 1:57 p.m. April 24 at 6901 Westbranch Highway, Kelly Township, Union County.
