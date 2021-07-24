LEWISBURG — Republican Jeff Bartos spent Friday afternoon touring businesses in Union and Snyder counties.
Bartos, one of more than half a dozen Republicans seeking their party's nomination for U.S. Senate, made stops which included Apex Homes in Middleburg and Pik Rite in the Lewisburg area.
Now of Montgomery County, Bartos projected winning in the spring primary building a coalition for the general election.
"The issues we are talking about are very unifying," he said before a tour of Pik Rite. "Save Main Street Pennsylvania, beat China, restore the American dream for our children and grandchildren."
In a previous run for statewide office, Bartos won the Republican nomination for lieutenant governor in the 2018 primary, but lost to Democrat John Fetterman in the general election.
Bartos said he was happy to return to his regular job after the 2018 election. His business interests have included serving as president of ESB Holdings LLC, a developer and manager of commercial and residential property.
Bartos added he hadn't thought about another campaign until after the COVID-19 pandemic struck. About a year before announcing a run for Senate, he also started the Pennsylvania 30 Day Fund, a nonprofit which offers forgivable 30-day loans to help small businesses meet immediate expenses.
"I'd spent the pandemic year fighting for Main Street small businesses," he reflected. "I knew I could bring people together and lead other fights. That's why I ultimately decided I was going to run."
Bartos declared his candidacy for the nomination in March and has maintained support for the policies of the Trump administration.
"A lot of what we are doing on the campaign not only honors those policies but is trying to take those policies forward," Bartos said. "Whether it is on the international stage or domestic policy, I have great respect for the president and his team and what they were able to accomplish for the American people."
Bartos was given a tour of Lewisburg-based Pik Rite, a manufacturer of powered harvesting equipment and tanks for agriculture and other uses. Elvin Stoltzfus, Pik Rite president, described some of the challenges the business has faced due to disruptions in industrial supply chains.
Shortage of qualified employees, a common challenge for many industries, was also noted.
Other Republican candidates for spot now held by Sen. Patrick Toomey (R-U.S. Pa.) include former candidate for Congress Kathy Barnette, attorney Sean Gale, former candidate for Congress Sean Parnell, Carla Sands, former ambassador to Denmark, and Everett Stern, one-time independent candidate for Senate.
Bartos was accompanied Friday by Congressman Fred Keller (R-Pa. 12).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.