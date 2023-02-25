Another brave entry from my friend Ron Kelly. I want to share it with you.
“When I was 12 it seemed like I had the fastest sled in Pennsylvania! A Lightning Glider. That thing would fly, literally. Of all the sleds going down the one hill, that one would totally clear the blacktop road at the bottom. Of course, snow that had a frozen crust on it made that thing even faster.
“I was going down that hill splicety lick, oooooops, lickety split; and the sled broke the crust and stopped dead. I didn’t! I flew off the front and went sliding down the rest of the hill on my back, almost as fast as the sled would. When I stood up, I realized my right glove was soaked. I checked it and found the back of my hand was all torn open and I could see the bones moving in the back of my hand. A nail was sticking up in the sled where there wasn’t supposed to be any nails, and my hand found it. Yes, in case you wondered, I still have the scars of bravery, or maybe stupidy, still there to mark the spot where it was proven that steel nails are harder than human flesh.
“Here is another one: I’ve always been the type if you dare me to do something, I’m off and running. This was shortly after we were married, up in the woods in Brooktondale, NY. There was an old logging trail the kids used all the time to ride their sleds. Oh my goodness! Did I really do that? Yeah, I did. It had rained a light mist the night before and that logging trail was solid ice.
“All the kids were daring me to try to ride down that logging trail, covered with ice. Uh huh, yeah, so I did. All I can say right off, is WOW! It didn’t take long to realize I was in trouble. A barbed wire fence ran all along that trail on the right side. I soon found out because of the ice, my sled would not steer!! I was headed directly for that fence and could not steer away from it!
“I managed to get the sled up sideways onto the left runner and just missed that fence. But right in front of me was another problem, a nice tree that God made, dead ahead. OH... I shouldn’t have said “dead”!!! Immediately I did the one runner trick, but I simply could not miss that tree. I slammed into it so hard it embedded my sled nice and solid right in its trunk! BAM!
“The impact ripped my pants above my right pocket in two nice long slices, all the way to the hem. At the same time it threw me over onto the trail onto my back, and I laid there spinning like a top. I looked up at the top of the bank when I was turning around and around on my back and saw CeCe (my wife) standing up there with her back turned!!
“I thought, ‘Wow! That’s nice! She’s not even interested in what’s happening to me to even LOOK at me!!’ But I found out later the reason she had her back to me was she did not want to see me get killed! She honestly thought I was going to get killed! So did everyone else that was standing there watching.
“I actually was okay, but I was broken-hearted that my sled got so mangled, totally beyond repair. There it was, the front embedded in the tree, with it standing on edge just as it was when I was trying to miss the tree.
“In case you wondered, no, it did not kill me, but it certainly killed my sled!
God must love stupid people!”
Betty’s take-away from this story is that God preserved Ron’s life many times. Was all of this to prepare him for a career in Gospel Music in addition to preaching from the Book of Life? One can only surmise that God had a plan. It gives me pause to ponder the hand of God.
There is a song by the Triumphant Quartet which gives information of how God can help us in any situation. He is a pain taker, a way maker, a prison shaking Savior, and a chain breaker.
There are many names for God in the Bible. Here are a few: Jehovah, El Shaddai, El Elyon, Elohim, Jehovah Jireh, Jehovah Shalom, Creator, Redeemer, and many more. He is all powerful, and He loves us exceptionally. He knows everything about us, and His plan is best.
Betty Blyler lives in New Berlin. For comments, questions or speaking engagements, email blyler@dejazzd.com.
