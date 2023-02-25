Another brave entry from my friend Ron Kelly. I want to share it with you.

“When I was 12 it seemed like I had the fastest sled in Pennsylvania! A Lightning Glider. That thing would fly, literally. Of all the sleds going down the one hill, that one would totally clear the blacktop road at the bottom. Of course, snow that had a frozen crust on it made that thing even faster.

Betty Blyler lives in New Berlin. For comments, questions or speaking engagements, email blyler@dejazzd.com.

