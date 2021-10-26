LEWISBURG — "Community When You Need it Most," a free program of the Bucknell Institute of Lifelong Learning (BILL) and the Union Snyder Community Action Agency (USCAA) will be held at noon, Thursday, Nov. 11 via Zoom.
The program will highlight the USCAA COVID-19 basic needs delivery program, rental assistance for COVID-affected families and the partnership which created the Union County Food Huib.
An optional in-person walking tour of the Food Hub will be available at 3:30 p.m. that day at the Lewisburg YMCA at the Miller Center with priority given to BILL members due to limited space. COVID vaccinations and facial covering will be required.
Registration must be completed by 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 9 online or by calling the BILL office at 570-522-0105 or emailing a name and email address to Heather LeBlanc at lifelonglearning@bucknell.edu.
