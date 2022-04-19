LEWISBURG — A Tree Tenders training program will be held from 8:30 to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 23, at the Union County Government Center, 155 N. 15th St., Lewisburg.
Participants can register on eventbrite through the Lewisburg Neighborhoods Facebook page or via www.lewisburgneighborhoods.org. Registration is available on a sliding scale and includes lunch.
Tree Tenders is a training program that empowers participants to make strides towards restoring and caring for the tree canopy in their communities. The course is designed for lay people and experts alike. Instruction is provided by Vinnie Cotrone of the Penn State Extension.
Training consists of classroom and hands-on learning. Topics include tree biology, urban stresses on trees, pruning and root care, planting and "Why Trees Matter."
Three trees will be planted at the St. Mary’s St. Park for the hands-on portion of the program which is supported by the Degenstein Foundation and Shaffer's Landscaping. Tree Tenders, is a trademark of TreeVitalize partner Pennsylvania Horticulture Society.
