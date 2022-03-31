MILTON — The “greatest hits of the ‘70s” will come to life as Milton Area High School students take to the stage in a high-energy musical sure to have audience members singing along to a series of well-known tunes.
“Mamma Mia” will be staged at 7 p.m. today and Saturday, 1 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday in the high school auditorium.
Jaydon Cottage, a senior who plays Sam Charmichael, said the show is similar to the popular movie of the same name, featuring music from the group ABBA.
“It’s impossible to dislike ABBA,” Stephen Aguirre, the show’s director, said. “It’s the greatest hits of the ‘70s.”
Students have logged hours preparing for the show.
“We’ve been ready for weeks,” Aguirre said. “We’ve been rehearsing a lot... four days a week since January.”
Chloe Russell, a junior, said much of the plot centers around her character, Sophie Sheridan.
“Sophie really doesn’t know who her dad is,” she said. “She invites the three possible choices to her wedding.”
Russell has enjoyed stepping into her character.
“I love how spunky Sophie is,” she said. “She’s very high energy, happy, cheerful... No matter what she gets into, she’s high energy.”
Like her character, Russell said the songs which are performed throughout the musical are also energetic.
“I love all of the songs that we do,” she said. “They are so much fun. There’s a lot of choreography we get into.”
Rafael Martinez, a sophomore who plays Eddie, also enjoys the tunes.
“They are a lot of fun,” he said. “There’s a lot of energy in them.”
Cottage’s favorite scene comes at the end of the show.
“We, basically, sing all of ABBA’s greatest songs,” he said. “We sing ‘Mamma Mia,’ ‘Dancing Queen’ and ‘Waterloo.’”
Cottage has been familiar with ABBA’s songs, and was excited when “Mamma Mia” was selected as this year’s production.
“When I found out the show was ‘Mamma Mia,’ I watched the movie right away,” he said.
He also enjoys the character he plays.
“He’s always trying to make the best of things,” Cottage said, of Sam.
Russell is thrilled with the character she’s portraying.
“When I first found out (Milton’s show) was ‘Mamma Mia,’ I had my mind set on being Sophie,” she said. “I started listening to the movie soundtrack.”
Fallon Waughen, a junior and member of the ensemble, is also enjoying being part of the production.
“It’s really fun,” she said. “Normally, I’m very shy. I like being able to break out of that, into dancing and singing.”
The cast features: Leslie Krebs as Donna Sheridan; Chloe Russell as Sophie Sheridan; Tridaija Alvarez as Tanya; Olivia Weaver as Rosie; Jaydon Cottage as Sam Carmichael; Micah Fritz as Harry Bright; Dillan Guinn-Bailey as Bill Austin; Isaiah Franciscus as Sky; Jordyn Aunkst as Ali; Nina Yakicic as Lisa; Ely Reitz as Pepper; Rafael Martinez II as Eddie; Elise Degols as Father Alexandrios; and Elise Degols, Ashley Shamblen, Kayli Johnson, Lucas Hower, Jessica Morgan, Arella Sandrick, Victoria Olsen, Fallon Waughen, Mia Sera, Adriena Leon, Sean Nolder, Jazmine Valladeras, Carlie Dauberman, Amaya Knelly, Madeline Watkins, Mackenzie Schutt, Levi Shamblen, Carley Braham, Elias Franciscus, Adelyn Hopple, Ava Beaver, Ella Swanger, Makenna Wallace, Erika Cabrera, Cadence Scholl and Selah Fritz, all ensemble members.
