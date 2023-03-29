State Police at Selinsgrove DUI
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Caleb Lazorka, 23, of Williamsport, was charged after troopers said he was found unresponsive while inside of his running vehicle.
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Caleb Lazorka, 23, of Williamsport, was charged after troopers said he was found unresponsive while inside of his running vehicle.
The incident occurred at 11:39 p.m. Feb. 14 at 132 Shady Nook Boat Launch, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
PERRY TOWNSHIP — A 61-year-old Miffllinburg man escaped injury in a crash which occurred at 2:48 p.m. March 27 along Route 104, Perry Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said a 2009 Mack Truck driven by Randy Mertz traveled off the roadway and struck a ditch. Mertz was cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Charles Kemper, 61 of Selinsgrove, and Jessica Kemper, 52, of Port Trevorton, were charged after troopers said they were found to be in possession of marijuana and paraphernalia during a traffic stop.
The incident occurred at 12:04 p.m. March 23 along South Old Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
PERRY TOWNSHIP — Brian Good, 22, of Richfield, reported the theft of two bundles of firewood, valued at $12.
The theft was reported to have occurred between 8 a.m. March 21 and 4:20 p.m. March 27 at 8687 Route 104, Perry Township, Snyder County.
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Troopers said John Lincoln, 43, of South Williamsport was taken into custody after being found intoxicated and involved in a two-vehicle crash.
The incident occurred at 7:55 p.m. March 19 at Old Montoursville and Warrensville roads Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
