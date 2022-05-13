Northumberland County Court of Common Pleas Sentencings
• Alicia Brosious, 37, of Coal Township, one to 23 months in county jail, $100 fine plus costs for recklessly endangering another person.
• Robert Bello, 36, of Glenolden, $50 fine plus costs for harassment.
• Robert Merrill, 35, of Watsontown, one-year probation, $100 fine plus costs for tampering with evidence.
• Jeremy Will, 34, of Mount Carmel, one-year probation, $50 fine plus costs and $2,397 restitution to Troy Stiely for bad checks.
• Nicholas Dagostino, 33, of Mount Carmel, three to 23 months in county jail, 144 days credit for time served, $100 fine plus costs for receiving stolen property; six to 23 months in county jail, 126 days credit for time served, $100 fine plus costs and $200 restitution to Mary Ruths.
• Melvin H. Harris III, 31, of McKeesport, one to eight months in county jail, $50 fine plus costs for resisting arrest.
State Police at Selinsgrove One-vehicle crash
WEST PERRY TOWNSHIP — An 18-year-old Richfield woman escaped injury in a crash which occurred at 6:50 p.m. May 9 at Seven Stars Road and Church Street, West Perry Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said a 2005 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Eliana Maneval traveled off the roadway and struck a culvert. She was cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Harassment
PENN TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating the reported harassment of a 1-year-old boy at a daycare.
The alleged incident occurred at 10 a.m. April 18 along Route 522, Penn Township, Snyder County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.