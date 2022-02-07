WILLIAMSPORT — Chef Shawn L. Hanlin has been named executive chef of Le Jeune Chef Restaurant at Pennsylvania College of Technology (PCT).
Hanlin began his duties in early January and was credited for 40 years of experience in the culinary field including 12 years in culinary education. He will oversee both students and professional staff in the kitchens of Le Jeune Chef, a casual fine-dining restaurant and training site operated by the PCT School of Business, Arts and Sciences
Hanlin, a certified executive chef, also served as executive director of the Oregon Coast Culinary Institute and Southwestern Oregon Community College Dining, where he oversaw teaching. He was later named director of culinary education for New Orleans Culinary and Hospitality Institute. Most recently, Hanlin was executive chef for Aramark at Susquehanna University.
Hanlin has been highly active in culinary competitions, notably as a member of the American Culinary Federation’s national team at the World Culinary Olympics in Erfurt, Germany. As sous chef, he was awarded a silver medal in individual competition.
In 1992, he was a member of the New York regional team at the World Culinary Olympics receiving two gold medals and a silver cloverleaf. In 2012, he served as a team adviser for the Youth Team USA.
He was inducted into the American Academy of Chefs, the honor society of the American Culinary Federation, in 2012, was named Western Regional ACF Chef of the Year in 2006 and received the ACF Presidential Medallion in 2005.
Hanlin was also part of the team that won a 2012 Emmy Award for the TV series “The Joy of Fishing” from the Northwest Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. Hanlin provided cooking segments for the series.
Hanlin holds an associate degree in culinary arts from Oregon Coast Community College, an associate degree from the hotel, restaurant and culinary program at Santa Barbara City College and The Greenbrier Culinary Apprenticeship Program at The Greenbrier, West Virginia. His resume also includes successful tenures in restaurants, resorts, senior living communities and corporate settings.
Transitions of PA names health systems training specialist
LEWISBURG — Transitions of PA recently picked Heather L. Shnyder to serve as its health systems training specialist.
In the new role, Shnyder will coordinate the agency's medical advocacy program to health care providers in Union, Snyder, and Northumberland counties. It will include implementing violence prevention strategies among healthcare providers and in healthcare locations.
Shnyder will also support efforts between the victim services and healthcare communities to improve providers' response to domestic violence, sexual assault, and human trafficking. Providing technical assistance to medical professionals and advocate for systems change will also be part of the job.
Shnyder has been with Transitions of PA since October 2001. She has written several children's books for prevention and education awareness programs and created five school curricula, four with videos.
A recipient of the "Governor's Victim Services Pathfinder Award" for work with victims of crimes, Shnyder now focuses on bringing education, awareness, and understanding to sex trafficking in Pennsylvania. She recently completed a classroom-based program for students on the topic, used in several districts throughout the region.
Shnyder is recognized in the commonwealth as an expert witness for sexual assault trials, a trained Question, Persuade, and Refer (QPR) Suicide Gatekeeper Instructor. She is also an accredited facilitator for "Care for Kids," "Parents In The Know: Engaging Parents in Child Sexual Abuse Prevention program," "Strengthening Families," "Adults and Children Together (ACT) Raising Safe Kids" programs, and "Preventing Sexual Harassment at Work."
Snyder is a state-approved Mandated Reporter for Suspected Child Abuse trainer and earned a Human Trafficking 101 Training certification from Polaris. In February, Snyder completed her professional certification in Human Trafficking Prevention and Intervention from Florida State University and is the primary contact for human trafficking training and outreach presentations for Transitions.
For additional information about services provided by Transitions of PA, visit www.transitionsofpa.org, visit Facebook, Transitions of PA or call 570-523-1134.
