LEWISBURG — Bucknell University professors Joe Tranquillo, biomedical and electrical engineering, and Dan Cavanagh, biomedical and chemical engineering and biomedical engineering department chair, were recently named American Institute for Medical and Biological Engineering (AIMBE) fellows.
AIMBE Fellows are nominated each year by their peers and represent the top 2% of the medical and biological engineering community. Fundamental to their achievements is the common goal of embracing innovation to improve the healthcare and safety of society.
Tranquillo joined the Bucknell College of Engineering faculty in 2005 and is also director of the University’s Teaching and Learning Center. In July, he will become the inaugural associate provost for transformative teaching and learning.
Cavanagh joined the College of Engineering faculty in 1999 to lead the development of the biomedical engineering department for which he currently serves as the chair. He serves as the founding director of the Ciffolillo Healthcare Technology Development Program at Bucknell. He also serves as chair of the Alumni Advisory Board for Biomedical Engineering at Northwestern University, his alma mater.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.