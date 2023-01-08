MILTON — After closing its doors in August, the Arrowhead Drive-In Restaurant — an iconic Milton-area eatery — is expected to reopen by the end of this month. This time, under new ownership.
Brent and Erica Frey, the husband and wife team who run Watsontown’s An-Teek Bar and Grill, also known as “The Teek,” anticipate having the Arrowhead ready for a soft opening at the end of January.
“A lot of things will change but a lot of things will stay the same,” explained Erica, when asked about what patrons can expect from the restaurant’s new ownership.
One of these changes includes increasing the amount of dining space by opening up an outdoor patio at the back of the restaurant. The Freys also intend to give the interior of the restaurant a complete makeover.
“I’m a big sports fan,” said Brent, who is a graduate of Warrior Run High School. “We’re hoping to do a Warrior Run-Milton sports theme. Not so much Pittsburgh and Philadelphia.”
To make space for the new local sports motif, the existing Native American art that has adorned the Arrowhead’s walls will be auctioned off as part of the grand opening, giving community members an opportunity to claim pieces of the establishment’s history.
“All of the proceeds will go to the Patty Hackenberg Memorial Scholarship,” said Erica.
Hackenberg, who died in 2015, had started working at the Arrowhead as a teenager in the 1960s, and eventually took over sole ownership in 2009. Alicia Hoffman managed the restaurant from February 2020 to August 2022.
Among the more significant changes being implemented, the Freys will also be moving the liquor license from The Teek — which will be closing — to the Arrowhead.
“We’re bringing alcohol to the business,” said Brent.
However, not everything is changing. One of the restaurant’s signature items, the “pig in a blanket” sandwich, will still have a home on the menu. The sandwich consists of a fried pork tenderloin topped with marinara sauce and parmesan.
The only difference now is that patrons will be able to enjoy a cold beer alongside an Arrowhead favorite, perhaps even on the new back patio, weather permitting.
“Hops and a hog,” Brent said, musing on a potential name for the updated spin on an old classic. “It’s got a good ring to it.”
Ultimately, The Freys will keep the Arrowhead name but will be offering a blend of new and familiar dishes.
The Arrowhead has been a staple of the Milton community since it first opened its doors in 1947, and the Freys are excited to be involved in the newest iteration of such an important establishment.
“This is an iconic restaurant and we can hopefully continue what was started here,” Brent said.
Matt Jones can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 119 or email mattjones@standard-journal.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.