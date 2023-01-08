MILTON — After closing its doors in August, the Arrowhead Drive-In Restaurant — an iconic Milton-area eatery — is expected to reopen by the end of this month. This time, under new ownership.

Brent and Erica Frey, the husband and wife team who run Watsontown’s An-Teek Bar and Grill, also known as “The Teek,” anticipate having the Arrowhead ready for a soft opening at the end of January.

