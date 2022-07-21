State Police at Selinsgrove
Assault
SHAMOKIN DAM — Kelton Jones, 29, of Picayune, Mississippi, was charged after allegedly fleeing on foot after assaulting a 19-year-old woman from Picayune.
The incident occurred at 9:44 p.m. July 18 along Stetler Avenue, Shamokin Dam.
Theft by deception
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — Larry Heintzelman, 78, of Middleburg, reported sending $5,000 in miscellaneous gift cards to individuals falsely posing as employees of Norton Antivirus.
The theft was reported between 8 a.m. April 13 and 5:42 a.m. April 14 at 65 Peach Orchard Road, Washington Township, Snyder County.
Theft
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Alicia Goodman, 32, of Northumberland, reported someone stealing her debit card from her locker at National Beef, 1811 S. Old Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County. The theft was reported between 9:56 a.m. and 3:04 p.m. July 18.
Goodman said someone used her card to purchase $62.17 worth of items from a vending machine.
Theft
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — A 51-year-old New Columbia woman reported the theft of the following items: Weed eater, valued at $150; weed eater, valued at $70; a rake, valued at $20; and hedge trimmers, valued at $20.
The theft was reported at 11:57 a.m. July 10 along Third Street, White Deer Township, Union County.
Harassment
HARTLEY TOWNSHIP — A 23-year-old Sunbury woman was charged after allegedly assaulting a 19-year-old Selinsgrove man.
The incident occurred at 1:39 a.m. July 19 along Buffalo Road, Hartley Township, Union County.
Corruption of minors
MUNCY CREEK TOWNSHIP — Troopers reported investigating a corruption of minors call regarding a 17-year-old Muncy boy.
The incident was reported at 11:43 a.m. July 11 in Muncy Creek Township, Lycoming County.
State Police at Montoursville
Burglary
ARMSTRONG TOWNSHIP — Joseph Nolan, 31, of South Williamsport, reported the theft of a 2020 Bennche T-Boss ATV from his garage.
The theft occurred between 9:15 and 11:30 p.m. July 4 at 943 Sylvan Dell Park Road, Armstrong Township, Lycoming County.
Theft
PLUNKETTS CREEK TOWNSHIP — A 79-year-old Williamsport man and 74-year-old Williamsport woman reported being scammed out of $1,002 over a one-month period.
The scam was reported at 8 a.m. May 2 along Route 87, Plunketts Creek Township, Lycoming County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.