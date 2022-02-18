LEWISBURG — Advice was offered Thursday evening to citizens discontented with local school policies and board members.
Ian Prior, Fight for Schools executive director, suggested taking action on a single issue rather than all things believed to be amiss. Facial covering policies in schools could be what ushers in change on many levels.
Prior illustrated his message to a meeting of Susquehanna Valley Conservatives (SVC) with the story of a Prohibition-era figure.
“Our best successes have basically been executing the ‘Eliot Ness’ strategy,” Prior said. “Yeah, we’d love to get Al Capone on bootlegging. But we’d be fine getting him on tax evasion too.”
Prior cited frequent use of the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) as a tool which could refute official denials.
“You need to use key words like ‘culturally responsive learning, social emotional learning,’” he said via video. “They will never say ‘critical race theory,’ though you do want throw that in a FOIA.”
Prior’s Fight for Schools group filed a petition recalling a Loudoun (Va.) County School Board member in November.
He attributed some of the group’s success to talking about censorship and other matters in a way which builds common ground.
“There are going to be people not in your circles necessarily, common sense Democrats that will agree with you,” he said. “The way to sort of build this up is to speak in a way that you can find that ‘Venn diagram,’ so to speak, where you are on the same page.”
A recent recall of three San Francisco (Calif.) board members was further evidence of successful outreach. Inviting a board president or a school director to an upcoming meeting was suggested, though an audience member noted a director may only be able to speak for themself.
Prior, an attorney and former Department of Justice official during the Trump administration, said sports gender issues, universal bathroom use and pronouns used for personal identification were among topics which got him involved.
