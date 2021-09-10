LEWISBURG — Lewisburg Area School District (LASD) directors took the first steps Thursday evening to remedy long-term climate control challenges in three school buildings.
Directors were first presented scenarios and projected costs by Alyssa Wingenfield, PE McClure Corp. Options being mulled over included upgrades of climate control systems at Kelly Elementary, Linntown Intermediate and Donald H. Eichhorn Middle School.
Costs ranged from $2.6 million to $3.9 million depending on options chosen for each school building. The projects would bring air conditioning systems to district schools which do not currently have them.
Directors authorized refinancing of bonds issued in 2014 which will help pay for the modernization.
Dr. John Fairchild, LASD director of administrative services, explained the board chose $8 million in new borrowing as part of the plan and would use about $1.6 million in Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds.
Fairchild said the plan approved by directors would not only minimize the use of district capital reserve but also start to dedicate funding to a possible solar power program. Fairchild noted the solar option was not part of the motion, but it is part of the district’s vision for a time when solar energy generation becomes more feasible.
Solar power was given an endorsement by Dr. Erin Jablonski, director and treasurer, who noted volatility in the price of fuel used by a natural gas system could wipe out savings accrued by refinancing district debt.
Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Polinchock said district stakeholders will soon be able to take a survey about “climate” of another kind. The state-sponsored “culture and climate” survey would open up on Monday, Sept. 13.
“It is about how kids feel safe emotionally and physically and how they feel the teachers are supporting them and their learning,” Polinchock said. “It is (also) the staff’s perception of the same thing and parents perceptions of what their kids come home and tell them.”
The district will be able to see responses in real time, Polinchock added, then promptly note areas of need or areas of strength. She said they may get responses centered around the effect of the coronavirus pandemic. Parents will need an access code to log on for the survey. More information is available at www.lasd.us.
School directors were also alerted to a poignant timeline of events of Sept. 11, 2001 posted on the wall near the high school library. Some gathered after the meeting at the display titled “9-11, When America Came Together.” Principal Paula Reber noted library personnel posted photos and accounts of the four airliners hijacked that day, the emergency responses and how those flights ended.
Director Lisa Clark and Jordan Fetzer, director and board president, were absent from the Thursday night meeting, chaired by Cory Heath, vice president.
