WILLIAMSPORT — Pennsylvania College of Technology students achieved second- and fourth-place honors in the Pennsylvania Dental Hygienists’ Association’s “informative posters” event for college students.
A poster titled “Transforming Treatment for Transplant Patients,” presented by Tara L. Roupp, of Lewisburg, and Kimberly R. Bergenstock, of New Columbia, placed second among more than 40 entries from across the state.
Taking fourth place was “Going Green: Innovative Products for Periodontal Prevention and Maintenance,” presented by Madilyn G. Serenko, of Williamsport, and Erin K. Gohn, of Spring Grove.
Students from Pennsylvania dental hygiene schools were invited to present updated information on new and relevant topics for the benefit of Pennsylvania Dental Hygienists’ Association members. The posters were judged by a panel of association members. Those placing in the top 10 received cash awards.
Also representing Penn College in the event were students Sarah C. Bennett, of Williamsport, and Jordan E. Rockey, of Bellefonte, whose poster was titled “Bad to the Bone? Can Excessive Occlusal Forces Cause Periodontal Disease?”
The students were supervised by Bridget E. Motel, instructor of dental hygiene, and Lisa E. DeVito, part-time instructor of dental hygiene, who serve as advisers for the Penn College chapter of the Student American Dental Hygienists’ Association.
Students developed their poster topics as part of the Periodontics II course. Preparation and presentation of posters to the Pennsylvania Dental Hygienists’ Association was an optional, extracurricular opportunity.
