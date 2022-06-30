MIFFLINBURG — Everyone who participates in the 2022 Mifflinburg 5K will set a personal course record, thanks to modifications which have been made to the course.
The Mifflinburg 5K will step off at 8 a.m. Monday, July 4, at Mifflinburg Community Park, 131 N. Fifth St., Mifflinburg. Registration will be available from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. on race day at the park. The Kids Fun Runs, is set to start at 8:50 a.m. in the park
Linda Skinner, co-race director, said the field will climb the hill off of Green Ridge Road, as has been done many times before.
However, Skinner said a deck replacement at the covered bridge on North Fourth Street means there will now be a left turn at the top of the big hill. The field will then go down Third Street for its return to the park.
Skinner hopes for a strong showing of race-day entrants, as registration has lagged previous years. The company that chip-times the race noted registrations at shorter-distance races have been slow to come back in the last two years, but longer-distance events such as trail races have done well.
Skinner said 2022 will mark the 50th anniversary of the Mifflinburg 4th of July Celebration. The 5K race sprang from it and has endured as one of the most popular summer races in the area.
The website for the 5K noted the late Tom Muchler and a small group of sponsors organized the first 4th of July 5K for Mifflinburg. Muchler was credited for his dedication as a runner, community service, organizing and networking.
The Mifflinburg 4th of July Committee serves as the organizing entity for 4th of July activities in Mifflinburg.
Activities include the annual tennis tournament at 9 a.m. at the Second Street courts. Adult singles play, age 16 and under, and open doubles will be categories offered. Participants should bring new Wilson or Penn Championship tennis balls. Call 570-274-6529 for more information.
Forms for entering the annual pet parade will be available starting at 10:30 a.m., with the parade starting at 11. It is sponsored by Mifflinburg Kiwanis Club and is guaranteed to raise a smile.
A 1 p.m. horseshoe and quoit pitching will be offered for team play. Children's games follow at 1:30 (registration required), followed from 3:30 to 6 p.m. by a chicken barbecue sponsored by the Mifflinburg Kiwanis Club. From 5 to 10 p.m. there will be Bingo, more food and games.
Re-Creation will perform at 7:15 and 9 p.m., sponsored by Iddings Quarry, the Carriage Corner Restaurant and the 4th of July Committee.
