MILTON — A donation from the Conagra Brands Foundation is allowing the Milton YMCA to solidify a program which provides nourishment to hundreds of children in need.
Maddie Masevicius, the YMCA’s assistant director of Daycare and Food Service manager, said the undisclosed donation has allowed the YMCA to put the finishing touches on a 1,500-square-foot storage area which has been transformed into a food preparation room.
Funds from the donation are being used to purchase cabinetry, shelving and a reach-in refrigerator for the space. In addition, Masevicius said funds will be used to connect gas to the room so that a new stove can be utilized for the program.
Earlier this year, the YMCA revealed the renovated space, which was created due to the facility’s ever-expanding Food Service Program. The bulk of the renovations were completed by YMCA staff members.
At that time, branch Executive Director Ron Marshall said since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the YMCA had served more than 140,000 meals and snacks to more than 2,000 children.
Currently, Masevicius said bags containing five days worth of food for children are available for pickup from 2 to 3:30 p.m. each Wednesday along Bound Avenue.
In addition, weekly food bags are distributed each Friday for students in need in the Shikellamy School District. Lunches are also served to students enrolled in the YMCA’s child care programs.
Masevicius said the contribution from Conagra will also support the YMCA’s Summer Food Service Program, which is shaping up to be robust.
Weekdays throughout the summer, Masevicius said daily lunches will be provided to a variety of programs working with children throughout the area. She noted some programs will be receiving bags containing five days worth of food.
Programs interested in receiving lunches from the YMCA’s summer program should call 570-742-7321.
Both Masevicius and Marshall expressed thanks to the Conagra Brands Foundation for the donation.
“The staff at the Milton YMCA and I would like to thank the Conagra Brands Foundation for this generous donation to our food distribution expansion and sustainability project,” Marshall said. “Many years ago, when we agreed to start our food programs, none of us would of ever imagined all the generosity and thoughtfulness that has been displayed and all the wonderful donations that have been made.”
He said the YMCA will continue to strive “non-stop with the goal of being able to serve as many children” as possible.
“This donation from the foundation was a staff effort and I want to thank everyone involved,” Marshall said. “I appreciate everything they do for this wonderful organization.”
Robert Rizzo, senior director of Community Investment with the Conagra Brands Foundation, said the YMCA’s program is a good match with the foundation’s efforts.
“Conagra believes that everybody deserves the right to access fresh and nutritious food,” Rizzo said, in a statement. “On behalf of everybody at Conagra and the Conagra Brands Foundation, we are proud to provide this support to the Milton YMCA for this important project that will provide healthy and nutritious meals to so many people in our community.”
