Oncologist addresses COVID-vaccination fears

LEWISBURG — Although their immune systems may be weakened, a Geisinger oncologist is encouraging cancer patients to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
Dr. Claudia Corona, a medical oncologist working with Geisinger in Lewisburg, said there hasn’t been enough time to study of whether cancer patients with weakened immune systems will receive the same protection from the vaccine as non-cancer patients.
“Based on what we are seeing with the rest of the population, we feel that the potential benefit of (cancer patients) getting the vaccination outweighs the risk,” Corona said. “Some cancer patients may not develop the same immunity… They should still get the vaccine.”
Even if their weakened immune systems don’t allow for the vaccine to have the same protection as those without cancer, Corona stressed that cancer patients should not fear getting the vaccine.
“Patients are dying (of COVID-19) and we cannot wait for the data to come in,” Corona said. “These are patients that, if they get COVID, they are at a higher risk of dying.”
To date, Corona has not seen any cancer patients who have been vaccinated have any side effects beyond those the general population may experience.
“There may be some kind of fevers,” Corona said, adding that fever can also be a side effect of chemotherapy.
She also noted that cancer patients who receive the COVID-19 vaccination will not contract the virus by receiving the vaccine.
“Will it decrease the effects of the chemotherapy?” Corona asked. “Most likely not… All institutions are recommending for (cancer) patents to get the vaccine.”
She noted that some bone marrow transplant patients, as well as those on various forms of cell therapy, may have to wait 90 days to be vaccinated.
Corona said there’s not data to suggest receiving a vaccination should be specifically timed with a patient’s chemotherapy schedule.
“The trend has been to (give the vaccination) the week before the chemo,” she said. “It gives them time to recover from the (last) chemo (treatment).”
Corona acknowledged that going through cancer treatments can be an emotional time. The COVID-19 outbreak has added to the fears cancer patients experience.
“Of course, all these patients have been afraid for their lives,” she said. “They’ve been socially isolated.”
Since the vaccination became available, Corona said patients have been asking how they can receive it.
“We are still seeing a lot of people that don’t want to get vaccinated,” she noted. “We have to respect those wishes. People are afraid what’s going to happen in the future (if they receive the vaccine).”
Even as individuals are being vaccinated, and the number of virus cases are declining, Corona said it’s still crucial for everyone to continue masking, social distancing and regularly hand washing.
“There’s still a good part of the population that’s not vaccinated,” she said. “We all have to do our part… It’s something that works. We are still not out of the woods, but we have to keep doing it.”
