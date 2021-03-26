This may be the most anticipated NASCAR racing weekend since the inaugural Brickyard 400, held in 1994 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
While much of the attention will center around the fact that this will mark the first time NASCAR’s top division will have raced on a dirt track in 51 years, part of my focus this weekend will be on a 37-year-old supermodified racing superstar from Canada.
Stewart Friesen has already proven he can be competitive in a top-tier NASCAR series, as he’s been a regular in the NASCAR truck series since 2017.
Two years ago, he claimed his first truck series win on a dirt track, at the Eldora Speedway in Ohio. He backed that up with a win on the 1-mile asphalt oval in Phoenix.
Aside from being one of the top contenders to win Saturday night’s truck race on the dirt at Bristol, Friesen may also be competing against his wife in that event.
Should she qualify for the race, supermodified competitor Jessica Friesen will be making her NASCAR truck series debut.
Should she make the race, it will mark the first time that a husband and wife have competed against one another in one of NASCAR’s top series since Elton Sawyer and Patty Moise were regular competitors in the NASCAR Busch series, in the 1990s.
On Sunday, Stewart Friesen will make his NASCAR Cup series debut, piloting Spire Motorsports No. 77 car.
While Cup series regulars who are accomplished dirt track racers — including Kyle Larson, Christopher Bell, Austin Dillon and Tyler Reddick — will be the favorites to win, Friesen could be in the mix to claim the checkered flag.
Although Spire Motorsports does have one Cup win to its credit — with Justin Haley picking up a fluke win at Daytona in July 2019 — it is obviously not a top-tier team. However, I believe this race could be an equalizer, allowing a “lower level team” to compete with the top teams.
Given Friesen’s talent and vast dirt-track racing resume, he’s my darkhorse pick to score what will be one of NASCAR’s most popular victories.
I give a lot of credit to Speedway Motorsports for continuing to find ways to reinvent its tracks to drum up interest in the sport.
It’s unfortunate that the COVID-19 pandemic still lingers. If not for the limited seating capacity being offered due to the pandemic, I have no doubt Bristol would be filled with fans for this event.
Given the spring race at Bristol has not been filled to capacity with fans for years, covering the track in dirt was an absolutely brilliant concept.
Should the racing this weekend be spectacular, I believe this event will grow into one of the marquee events on the circuit.
Speedway Motorsports is the same company which installed lights at Charlotte in order to host the All-Star race at night, starting in the mid 1990s. And two years ago, the track switched its fall NASCAR weekend from being contested on the oval to the track’s infield road course.
Speedway Motorsports has other big moves coming up this year. It is leasing the Circuit of the Americas road course in Austin, Texas, to host a NASCAR weekend there. The jury’s still out on how that event will turn out.
The All-Star race this year is being moved to the Texas Motor Speedway. I wouldn’t be surprised to see the company parter with NASCAR to move that race to a different track each year.
Speedway Motorsports biggest coup may not have yet occurred. The company recently signed a tentative agreement with the City of Nashville to revitalize the Fairgrounds Speedway Nashville short track.
Should all of the final approvals go through, the facility could host a top-tier NASCAR division as early as next year. I’m willing to bet NASCAR’s All-Star race will be bound for that track by 2023, at the latest.
Speedway Motorsports is good for NASCAR, and I can’t wait to see what other innovative ideas the company comes up with to host events at its tracks which will build anticipation throughout the sport.
