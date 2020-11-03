LEWISBURG — Middle Susquehanna Riverkeeper John Zaktansky was recently named to a panel discussion, part of a symposium which annually discusses watersheds, ecosystems and sustainability.
The 15th Susquehanna River Symposium will begin at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6 online with a keynote speech by Cindy Adams Dunn, state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) secretary. It will continue through closing remarks at 3:40 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7 with talks, oral presentations and informational posters. Registration and all activities are online at riversymposium.scholar.bucknell.edu.
Zaktansky said The Middle Susquehanna Riverkeeper Association was formed several years ago by Carol Parenzan. He said the riverkeeper’s job was to protect and promote river-based resources in the middle Susquehanna region. Zaktansky added his area included 12,000 square miles of watershed from Penns Creek north through both the north and west branches.
The area was large, Zaktansky noted, as was the association’s task.
“It is a multi-faceted approach,” Zaktansky said. “We are looking at all the ways that are feeding into pollution of the Susquehanna River with a goal of cutting back of what ultimately makes it down river and into the Chesapeake Bay.”
Potential agricultural runoff, storm water, sedimentation issues and microplastics were among the threats. Zaktansky said the presence of microplastic material in the river was a threat publicized recently.
“We potentially confront people who are polluting,” he added. “A huge part of what I am trying to do is educate people in the watershed about water issues and why water is so valuable.”
Zaktansky said developing connections among people with waterways by promotion of camping, fishing and kayaking will ensure a new generation will have an interest in protecting the river and its resources.
Zaktansky will be part of a panel discussion about how scientists and science students can better communicate with the public. His journalism career included writing stories about complex medical topics communicated in an understandable way.
From 11 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Nov. 7, Zaktansky and two other professionals would discuss “Science and Communications.” Keys to effective communication included finding the story of an individual affected by the topic and telling that story in a compelling, personal way.
“It is amazing to me how much stuff is out there that people just don’t hear about or realize,” he observed. “It is in a lingo that they just don’t comprehend or understand.”
Zaktansky said communicating Susquehanna University research about the effects of microplastics on smallmouth bass was among recent successful projects .
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.