MIFFLINBURG — When a woman’s body was found dumped along an exit off I-80 in February, a suspect was quickly identified thanks to police work.
The suspect in the shooting death of a woman whose body was found near Interstate 80 in West Buffalo Township was taken into custody out of state.
Tracy R. Rollins Jr., 28, of Dallas, Texas, was held in Hartford, Conn. on a $1 million surety bond and was extradited to Pennsylvania. Papers filed with District Judge Jeffrey L. Mensch accused Rollins of a single felony count of criminal homicide and misdemeanor abuse of corpse.
The filing said troopers found the alleged victim with apparent gunshot wounds to the head, hand and chest. A black fur-lined hat soaked in blood was also found near a guide rail at the scene.
The victim, later identified as Rebecca Landrith, 47, of Alexandria, Va., was described as laying face up. An autopsy performed by a forensic pathologist in Windber alleged that 18 bullets were extracted from Landrith’s body. Two gunshots to the hand implied a defensive wound according to the report.
Notes and receipts were found in the pocket of a leather jacket troopers said was worn by Landrith. One note contained a phone number and email address allegedly of Rollins while receipts confirmed a food purchases in Howe, Ind. and an automatic shower receipt from a travel center in Franksville, Wisc.
Landrith, a fashion model and contestant on a reality program, was said to have ties in South Dakota, Utah, New York and other states but was purportedly estranged from family members.
The case continues to make its way through the Union County courts.
