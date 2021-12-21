MILTON — One week after Baugher Elementary School switched to a three-day virtual learning model due to a "significant upsurge of positive" COVID-19 cases among students and staff, there are now no cases of the virus reported via the district's online dashboard.
Virtual learning for Baugher students was held Dec. 14-16, with 11 students and four staff members listed as testing positive.
As of Monday, the district's online COVID-19 dashboard listed no cases and no student quarantines.
The following cases and quarantines were noted in the district's other buildings, over the last 14 days:
• White Deer elementary: Two students positive, 11 quarantined.
• Middle school: Five students positive; two students presumed positive; one staff member positive; five students quarantined; and two staff members quarantined.
• High school: One student positive; one student presumed positive; one staff member positive; four students quarantined.
