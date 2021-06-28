District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe, Lewisburg Preliminary hearing
• Troy M. Geiger, 25, of Shunk, waived counts of first offense misdemeanor DUI controlled substance Schedule 1, DUI controlled substance metabolite, DUI controlled substance impaired ability to court. Misdemeanor allegations of marijuana small amount for personal use, use or possession of drug paraphernalia and summary counts of speeding careless driving and driving while license is suspended or revoked were also waived.
• Chris A. Ney, 50, of Trevorton, waived misdemeanor counts of receiving stolen property, theft from a motor vehicle and identity theft to court. A felony allegation of access device issued to another who did not authorize use was withdrawn.
Summary trials
• Shatise M. Mathis, 29, of Lewisburg, was guilty of vehicle registration suspended, driving while operator privilege suspended or revoked and operating vehicle without required financial responsibility.
Northumberland County Court Sentences
• Kevin Kish, 59, of Mount Carmel, placed on probation for a year and ordered to pay a $50 fine plus costs and $23.98 in restitution to Weis Markets for retail theft; and concurrent sentence of a year on probation for harassment.
• Cody Long, 27, of Riverside, ordered to pay a $100 fine plus costs and $296.79 in restitution to Sunoco for criminal mischief; and $100 fine plus costs and concurrent sentence of a year of probation for attempted theft.
• Lindsay Smith, 33, of Milton, $50 fine plus costs for possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Carol Kline, 58, of Sunbury, $50 fine plus costs for retail theft.
• Carlton Mitchell, 40, of Sunbury, $300 fine plus costs, three years of probation with restrictive conditions, and a year of house arrest and electronic monitoring for three separate counts of possession with intent to deliver.
• Michael Palmer, 31, of Strong, sentenced to 23 months in Northumberland County Jail with a yet to be determined amount of credit for time served, and special conditions including no contact with the victim and Bottleworks for burglary.
State Police At Milton DUI/possession
WEST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — A 34-year-old Milton man was charged after he was allegedly found to be under the influence of a controlled substance and in possession of marijuana following a traffic stop.
Wayne Brazzle has been charged. A 2005 Cadillac was stopped at 5:17 p.m. June 24 along Buffalo Road and Hidden Valley Lane, West Buffalo Township, Union County, police noted.
DUI
LEWISBURG — A 60-year-old Port Trevorton man was allegedly under the influence of a controlled substance when police stopped his vehicle at 4:49 p.m. June 26 along North Derr Drive and North Seventh Street, Lewisburg, Union County.
John Tiebout was charged, police noted, after his 2002 Dodge was stopped.
DUI
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — A 34-year-old Lewisburg man was allegedly under the influence of marijuana when his vehicle was stopped.
Troopers said Drew Parker was charged after his 1999 Honda Civic was stopped at 9:14 p.m. June 23 along Tabernacle and River roads, White Deer Township, Union County.
DUI crash
GREGG TOWNSHIP — A 54-year-old Waterbury, Conn., man was arrested for suspicion of DUI following a hit-and-run crash at 11:27 a.m. May 28 along Russell Road and Route 15, Gregg Township, Union County.
Troopers said an 80-year-old Lewisburg woman was victimized.
DUI
LIMESTONE TOWNSHIP — A 30-year-old Mifflinburg man was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI following a traffic stop for multiple alleged violations.
Police said a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado was stopped at 9:43 p.m. June 16 along Swengle and Thomas roads, Limestone Township, Union County. The driver, a Mifflinburg man, was suspected of driving under the influence, police noted.
4-vehicle crash (injuries)
DELAWARE TOWNSHIP — Two teens were transported by ambulance to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, with suspected minor injuries following a four-vehicle crash at 4:03 p.m. June 23 along Route 405, north of Delaware Drive, Delaware Township, Northumberland County.
A southbound 2008 Chevrolet Equinox driven by Mark D. Smouse, 36, of Lewisburg, crested a hill on Route 405 when it struck the rear of a 2014 Dodge Carvan driven by Guadalupe I. Castro, 41, of Montgomery, which was pushed into the rear of a 2011 Chrysler Town and Country driven by Angela L. Hunley, 39, of Muncy, which was pushed into a 2015 Nissan Titan driven by Kimberly A. Holley, 51, of Lewisburg, police reported. Two teens, ages 13 and 16, traveling in Castro’s vehicle were transported with suspected injuries. All were belted.
Troopers said a commercial vehicle had blocked both lanes of travel and visibility was limited due to the hill.
3-vehicle crash (injuries)
TURBOT TOWNSHIP — Three persons were transported to Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg, with unspecified injuries following a three-vehicle crash at 3:01 p.m. June 25 along I-180 west, one mile east of exit 1, Turbot Township, Northumberland County.
Troopers said this crash occurred as a 2006 Chevrolet Monte Carlo driven by Kaleb M. Rice, 25, of Ulysses, was entering 1-180 from the I-80 exit ramp. The Monte Carlo struck the rear of a 2019 Chrysler Pacifica driven by Laurie J. Case, 63, of North Syracuse, N.Y., which then struck the rear of a 2017 Dodge Ram 1500 driven by Brian M. Brutosky, 50, of Shickshinny. The Pacifica and Ram had stopped at a posted stop sign, police noted.
All were belted. Rice, Case and a passenger in Case’s vehicle, Clare C. Mauro, 66, of Cicero, N.Y., were transported by ambulance to Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
Rice will be cited with obedience to traffic-control devices, police reported.
3-vehicle crash (injuries)
KELLY TOWNSHIP — Two persons were injured following a three-vehicle crash at 2:21 p.m. June 25 along Westbranch Highway at Zeigler Road, Kelly Township, Union County.
According to police, a 2008 Saturn Vue driven by Christopher J. Politio, 37, of Camp Hill, was traveling north when it attempted a left turn onto Zeigler Road and was struck by a southbound 2012 Volkswagen driven by Nicholas Cox, 20, of New Columbia. The collision caused the Vue to overturn while the Volkswagen then struck a stopped 2013 Volkswagen Jetta driven by Jeremy K. Kissinger, 32, of Dewart, police reported.
All were belted. Polito sustained a possible injury, but was not transported, police noted, while Cox was transported by ambulance to Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg, with a suspected injury.
2-vehicle crash
UNION TOWNSHIP — No injuries were noted following a two-vehicle crash at 6:21 p.m. June 24 along Park Road, north of Municipal Lane, Union Township, Union County.
Troopers said Donald Ayars, 71, of Shamokin Dam, attempted a left turn onto Park Road while driving a 2001 Ford F-150 XLT when it was struck by a southbound 2006 Chrysler Town and Country driven by a 17-year-old Sunbury boy. Both drivers were belted.
Ayars will be cited with vehicle turning left.
Car vs. motorcycle (injury)
KELLY TOWNSHIP — A motorcyclist was transported by ambulance to Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg, with suspected minor injuries after a vehicle allegedly ran a red light and entered its path.
The crash occurred at 12:45 p.m. June 26 along Route 15 at Loan Road, Kelly Township, Union County. Jose I. Linares, 39, of Laurel, Md., was traveling south in a 2010 Ford Mustang when it allegedly went through a red light and struck an eastbound 1986 Harley-Davidson Wide Glide driven by James. E. King, 61, of Lewisburg. King was wearing a helmet and was transported to the hospital.
Linares will be cited with traffic-control signals.
1-vehicle crash
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP — No one was injured when a 2017 Nissan Maxima swerved right, struck a guide rail, then crossed both travel lanes and left the roadway into the median at 6:38 p.m. June 24 along I-80 eastbound at mile marker 221.3, Liberty Township, Montour County.
Troopers said Shaunta Pressley, 37, of Philadelphia, was driving the vehicle. She was belted and was not injured.
Harassment
KELLY TOWNSHIP — Troopers responded to a reported disturbance at 7:23 p.m. June 23 along International Drive, Kelly Township, Union County.
Three persons, a 19-year-old Mifflinburg man, a 17-year-old Coburn girl and a 63-year-old Coburn woman argued with a 19-year-old Lewisburg man when an empty holster was brandished, police noted.
Harassment
COOPER TOWNSHIP — Troopers responded to a domestic and reported one person was pushed and another scratched.
The alleged incident occurred at 8:56 p.m. June 26 at Pepper Hills Trailer Court, Cooper Township, Montour County. A 31-year-old Danville man and a 65-year-old Bloomsburg woman were cited.
Theft by deception
KELLY TOWNSHIP — A 66-year-old Lewisburg woman was scammed out of $6,000 worth of Target gift cards, police reported.
The alleged incident was reported at 1 p.m. June 23 along Lamplight Lane, Kelly Township, Union County.
Thefts from motor vehicles
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — Keys were allegedly solen from vehicles along Sandra Lee Boulevard and Highland Avenue, White Deer Township, Union County.
State police said the thefts occurred in the early morning hours of June 25. Keys to a Subaru and a Hyundai were stolen, it was noted.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-524-2662.
Theft of vehicle parts
DELAWARE TOWNSHIP — A catalytic converter valued at $100 was stolen from a broken down 2002 Honda Civic as it was parked along I-180 near mile marker 5, Delaware Township, Northumberland County.
The vehicle belongs to a 63-year-old Winfield woman. An investigation is ongoing.
