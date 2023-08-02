Gallery to showcase Dominican images

An image taken by Lynn Estomin, in the Dominican Republic.

 PROVIDED BY LYCOMING COLLEGE

WILLIAMSPORT — In 1975, Bob Zimmerman traveled to the Dominican Republic to participate in a medical mission. Forty-eight years later, his daughter, Lynn Estomin, professor emerita of art at Lycoming College, traveled to the Dominican Republic with Lycoming faculty Caroline Payne, Ph.D., associate professor of political science, and Rachel Hickoff-Cresko, Ed.D., associate professor of education, to document the work Lycoming College students and faculty are doing in the Dominican Republic.

From Aug. 18 through Sept. 16, The Lycoming College Art Gallery will feature photographs and video by Estomin and her father.

