Editor’s note: today’s feature wraps a three-day series detailing local churches and how they’ve dealt with services during the pandemic.
MILTON — The COVID-19 pandemic has again closed schools, restaurants and gyms, but churches are continuing to find innovative ways to minister in the midst of the pandemic.
With the recent uptick in COVID-19 cases, the Rev. Dr. Steve Shirk of the First Presbyterian Church of Milton said his congregation was faced with the “difficult decision” of whether or not to close its doors.
“Our session made the unique decision to encourage our people to stay home and stay safe,” Shirk said. “We’ve decided not to close... That has lowered our (in-person attendance) numbers a little bit.”
However, the church has continued to offer services in a manner in which those unable to attend in person can still participate.
“We are new with live streaming in the last two or three months,” Shirk said. “We have new equipment and are putting out a good product right now.”
The church services are streamed on Facebook and will soon be available via YouTube.
“We have really increased our outreach through our online ministry, reaching all kinds of folks in a larger circle,” Shirk said. “That’s been a real blessing.”
In addition to those who would traditionally attend in-person services, Shirk said the online broadcasts are reaching people from a wide area.
“It’s all over the country, friends of friends, parents of people in our church we don’t know very well,” he said, of those watching the online services. “I have like 600 Facebook friends and more and more seem to be joining us (online), which is kind of neat.”
While the doors of the Watsontown-area Revival Tabernacle are currently open — with those attending asked to mask when entering and exiting the facility and to practice proper social distancing — the church has been streaming devotions and services online since the onset of the pandemic.
“We began the pandemic with daily (devotional) broadcasts at 8 p.m.,” Pastor James Bond said. “We did that for 13 weeks, pretty solid.”
The church doors were closed from mid March through late May due to the pandemic, with services being streamed online.
The church’s Facebook Live broadcasts continue, and have attracted individuals from both near and far.
“There were many times when we were broadcasting that we saw people from eight states, to four to five different countries that were tuning in,” Bond said. “It was a bit of an eye opener, in terms of who we could reach with the good news.”
Currently, the church is having a new camera system installed to enhance its Facebook Live broadcasts. In addition, upgraded fiberoptic cables were recently run to the church building.
Like at the First Presbyterian Church of Milton and Revival Tabernacle, the Watsontown Baptist Church also remains open and is streaming its services as well.
“We’ve, obviously, at different points of time during the pandemic implemented masking and social distancing,” Dave Jones, who serves along with Josh Wallace as a co-pastor of the Watsontown church, said. “We’ve enforced it at different levels, based on what’s happening in Pennsylvania.”
Jones said it’s important to have measures in place which allow people to attend church in person, if they feel it’s safe to do so.
“We want those who feel safe coming out to be able to come out,” he said. “We want people to freely make that choice, one way or the other.”
Jones said streaming services online has been key for the church throughout the pandemic.
“While the pandemic has caused that to come about, we see it as a benefit that will be ongoing,” he said. “We have the shut-ins, the people who are going to be randomly sick and can’t attend (and will watch online).”
Similar to what is being experienced by other churches, Jones said individuals from outside of the congregation are watching online.
“We’ve seen various family members (of congregation members) logging in, or we know of (individuals watching) from out of the area that otherwise wouldn’t be attending church,” Jones said. “Now they have access to view a church they normally don’t attend.”
While attending church services may be occurring in a different manner for many, Jones said it’s important to still support local churches.
“That’s probably more of an issue to churches than the pandemic itself, just being able to keep afloat,” Jones said. “There are bills that still roll in, whether there’s services or not... Still continue to support the work of the church, especially during times like this.”
Jilline Bond, wife of James Bond, serves as president of the Milton Ministerium. She said pastors have realized the pandemic created new challenges to ministry.
“We have made adjustments, as best as we can as pastors, to continue giving the word of God,” she said. “That’s our first priority, and being faithful to help.”
She said pastors have become “persuaded more than ever” that the world needs Jesus.
Jilline Bond said it’s been difficult for pastors to not be able to visit those in nursing homes and hospitals.
“Some of our pastors have gone through some struggles during this,” she said. “They’ve been sick themselves. That’s been a challenge to continue to lead a congregation and have strong faith.
“Each one of us has seen how our faith has stretched during this process,” she continued. “When your faith is stretched, you realize you have to rely on God more than ever.”
Jilline Bond said the ministerium had to make some changes to its programming in 2020.
The annual Soup and the Word series was cut short due to the pandemic, and may not be able to be held in 2021. In addition, the Milton Area School District’s baccalaureate service was held virtually, and the ministerium’s annual pre-Thanksgiving concert was canceled.
If the pandemic has subsided by the spring, she said the ministerium hopes to hold a night of worship then.
“I know that our churches have reached out at Christmas time and helped many families who are struggling,” Jilline Bond said. “I feel the ministerium is still relevant. I’m encouraged to know our unity together can make a difference for the people of the valley.”
Both Shirk and James Bond said it’s important for the church to continue ministering in the midst of the pandemic, particularly when it comes to the new online streaming of services.
“I don’t believe the church should surrender the things that we’ve learned and the things that we’ve gravitated toward now,” James Bond said. “I think we should certainly utilize all of these technological ways of reaching people with the gospel of Jesus Christ.”
He noted that Jesus did not limit himself to ministering just from inside of a building.
“He went out among the people, speaking to large crowds on hillsides,” James Bond said. “It’s kind of the same things we’re doing today. We’re getting out beyond (our church walls).”
“Our job is to take the good news to the end of the earth,” Shirk added. “That was Jesus’ commission to us in Matthew 28. I think we’re doing that in some fresh and new ways right now that are really exciting.”
