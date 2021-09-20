State Police At Stonington DUI
SHAMOKIN — A Dickson City woman was arrested for DUI after a vehicle allegedly made an unsafe U-turn.
The incident was reported at 9:04 p.m. Sept. 4 along South Market and Monroe streets, Shamokin, Northumberland County. Michelle Barnhisel, 41, was arrested after her 2004 Honda was stopped.
Criminal mischief
SHAMOKIN TOWNSHIP — A delivery company allegedly damaged the lawn of an 86-year-old Paxinos woman.
The incident was reported at 9:30 a.m. Sept. 14 along Badmans Hill Road, Shamokin Township, Northumberland County.
Carrying concealed firearm
COAL TOWNSHIP — A Philadelphia woman was arrested at 9 a.m. Sept. 15 after an alleged incident at SCI Coal Township, 1 Kelley Drive, Coal Township, Northumberland County.
Tamara Williams, 35, was arrested for possession, possession of a firearm and suspicion of DUI, police reported.
Drug charges
LOWER AUGUSTA TOWNSHIP — A Sunbury man was arrested after troopers said marijuana was seized.
The alleged incident occurred at noon Aug. 31 in Lower Augusta Township, Northumberland County. No further information was provided.
Possession
MOUNT CARMEL TOWNSHIP — A 2014 Chevrolet Cruze was stopped at 8:42 p.m. Aug. 30 along Locust Gap Highway, Mount Carmel Township, Northumberland, and drugs seized, police reported.
Laura Pavloski, 37, of Wilburton, and Heather Timmins, 34, of Mount Carmel, were arrested, police noted.
Theft of motor vehicle
SHAMOKIN TOWNSHIP — A Coal Township man was arrested on a warrant and charged with theft of a vehicle after a vehicle was reported stolen.
Jarred Derck, 37, was transported to Northumberland County Jail on the warrant. The alleged incident was reported between Aug. 31 and Sept. 1 along Dogwood Road, Shamokin Township, Northumberland County, where a 70-year-old Shamokin woman reported her 1997 Pontiac Sunfire stolen. The vehicle and Derck were located at the AutoZone in Coal Township, police reported.
State Police At Selinsgrove 1-vehicle crash
JACKSON TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported in a one-vehicle crash which occurred at noon Sept. 10 along Little Mexico Road, Jackson Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said Gerald Cinko, 59, of Winfield was driving a 2000 Jeep along Little Mexico Road when he couldn’t see the roadway due to a glare. The vehicle traveled off the roadway and landed in a creek.
Cinko, who was belted, was not injured. He was charged with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Theft
PERRY TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating the reported theft of signs.
The alleged theft occurred at 4:31 p.m. Sept. 4 at Martin Brothers Road and Route 104, Perry Township, Snyder County.
State Police At Montoursville DUI crash
SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP — Troopers responded to a hit-and-run crash at 8:25 p.m. Sept. 13 along West Village Drive, Suquehanna Township, Lycoming County, and later identified a suspect.
The suspect, a 43-year-old Williamsport man was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI. The suspect vehicle was a 2002 Jeep Grand Cherokee, police noted.
DUI
WILLIAMSPORT — A 75-year-old Eagles Mere man was arrested after he was suspected of driving while under the influence following a traffic stop at 7:18 a.m. Sept. 18 along Penn Street and Eureka Place, Williamsport, Lycoming County, police reported.
A 2005 Ford was stopped. Charges are pending.
2-vehicle crash (injury)
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — A suspected injury was reported following a two-vehicle crash at 8:56 p.m. Sept. 16 along East Third Street, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said a 2019 Hyundai Accent driven by Danielle A. DeLong, 26, of Middleburg, was turning right from Loyalsock Plaze when it struck a westbound 2008 Dodge Avenger driven by Tanya L. Lambert, 49, of Williamsport. Both drivers were belted. Lambert sustained a possible injury, but was not transported.
DeLong will be cited with vehicle entering or crossing roadway, police noted.
1-vehicle crash (injury)
LIMESTONE TOWNSHIP — A 25-year-old Jersey Shore woman sustained a suspected minor injury following a one-vehicle crash and rollover at 9:30 p.m. Sept. 11 along Middle Road, east of Wilbur Lane, Limestone Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said a 1994 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by James T. McKeag, 28, of Jersey Shore, was traveling west when it left the roadway, struck a utility pole and mailbox before overturning onto its passenger side. Passenger Jasmine B. Zinck sustained a suspected minor injury, police reported.
McKeag will be cited with driving vehicle at safe speed.
1-vehicle crash
SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP — A Williamsport man will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic following a one-vehicle crash at 8:25 p.m. Sept. 13 a long Valley Road, south of West Village Drive, Susquehanna Township, Lycoming County.
Timothy F. Shearer, 43, of Williamsport, was allegedly traveling north in a 2002 Jeep Grand Cherokee that struck a concrete culvert, then continued north until a traffic stop was made. Shearer was not injured.
Burglary
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP — Suspects allegedly stole $60 worth of medical marijuana from a 20-year-old Muncy man while he was at work.
The incident was reported between 7:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. Sept. 7 along Odell Road, Fairfield Township, Lycoming County. The marijuana “nuggets” were in a container labeled “Rhythm,” police noted. An investigation is ongoing.
Bad checks
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — A 47-year-old Muncy man was arrested for issuing two bad checks totaling $8,165.03 to Glenn O. Hawbaker, Montoursville.
Troopers said the man ordered just over 107 tons of asphault. The alleged incident was reported between June 1 and 9 along Canfields Lane, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Theft of vehicle parts
MUNCY CREEK TOWNSHIP — A catalytic converter was allegedly cut and removed from a 2004 Ford F-350 sometime between 3 p.m. Sept. 2 and 10 a.m. Sept. 14 along Griffith Road, Muncy Creek Township, Lycoming County.
An investigation is ongoing. The victim was a 59-year-old Muncy man, police noted.
Theft by deception
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Troopers responded to a reported theft and discovered a 55-year-old Williamsport woman was the victim of a possible unemployment scam.
The alleged incident was reported between noon and 12:30 p.m. Sept. 11 along Motter Lane, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
