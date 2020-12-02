LEWISBURG — Evangelical Community Hospital is welcoming several advanced practitioners to its family of services.
Advanced practitioners are a group of medical professionals that include physician assistants and advanced practice registered nurses, who have higher levels of training and certifications, allowing them to care for patients in a variety of care settings.
Advanced practitioners joining or moving within the Evangelical Community Hospital family of practices are: Kyle Connaghan, certified registered nurse anesthetist Anesthesiology of
Evangelical; Jessica Deitz, certified registered nurse practitioner, OB/GYN of Evangelical; Dylan Griffin, certified physician assistant, General Surgery; Emily Noll, certified physician assistant, General Surgery; Juli Pyle, certified nurse midwife, OB/GYN of Evangelical; and John Thompson, certified registered nurse anesthetist, Anesthesiology of Evangelical.
