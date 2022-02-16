SELINSGROVE — Focus Central PA will be hosting an Industrial Development Forum Wednesday, March 23, at Susquehanna University.
Industrial development leaders will cover topics including smart growth, economics, site selection, funding and talent in Pennsylvania.
The forum expects to attract more than 200 attendees, 27 exhibitors, and highlight several industrial and infrastructure projects throughout Central Pennsylvania.
The event schedule includes keynotes Jim Robey, PhD, principal with Robey Analytics. Robey, an applied economist, economic developer and site selection consultant with more than 30 years’ experience will provide a look at macro-economic conditions and what that means for industrial development moving forward.
Dennis Burnside, executive managing director with Vestian will also speak. He brings a 30-plus year resume of serving large and small corporate organizations, the economic development community, and the commercial real estate service and investment industry to provide real estate market updates, trends and observations on what growth looks like moving forward.
In addition to the keynote speakers the event will have expert panels presenting on Ways to WIN at Site Selection, Funding Strategies for Capital Investment Projects and Talent Advantages and Resources in Central Pennsylvania.
For more information or to purchase tickets to attend, visit www.FocusCentralPA.org.
