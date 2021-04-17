UNION TOWNSHIP — Two acres of property in Union Township were recently transferred to the St. John Shanghai and San Francisco Russian Orthodox Mission Church, the spot where the congregation hopes to build a church of its own.
The Rev. Father George Sharonoff, rector of the St. John Shanghai and San Francisco Orthodox Mission, said the church now has six acres after the sale by Dr. Paul Lin.
A church has been an ongoing vision for the congregation which has been meeting for services most recently at the Lewisburg Club. A portion of the area adjacent to Chestnut Hills Cemetery off Felmey Road has already been consecrated as an orthodox cemetery. They hope to build a simple structure in the next year.
“Ever since I started coming to the mission five years ago, there has always been this feeling of the Field of Dreams, 'Build it and they will come,'” Sharonoff said. “We're hoping this will be the main attraction.”
Fr. Deacon Paul "Alf" Siewers said plans for the 1,200 square-foot church are posted at www.stjohnthewonderworker.com, as are details for fundraising.
“We're hoping to have an online presence for the fundraising,” he said. “We already have an online link on our web page. But we want to do a little more with a video and some things.”
The current plan was for a small building, Siewers said, with room for growth on the site which includes a garden.
“We've got enough space here for kind of a campus, eventually,” he said. “The garden area is about 30-by-30-feet.”
A recent work day at the garden marked out the plot and roto-tilled it. Berries, perennials and perhaps some bee-keeping were in the plans.
Warden Luke Soboleski said produce grown would take care of people in need and raise funds. As they put the land to best possible use, salsa could be produced from peppers grown and sold at farmer's markets.
“Something to continue to generate revenue (and) use the land we've been blessed with here,” Soboleski said. “We have it, so we want to use it.”
He noted that seeds were donated by someone who ordered too many for their own use.
“We'll have a natural barrier which will keep the bees and be good for the land as well,” Soboleski added. “And also beautify it. The goal is to make it as attractive as possible.”
Sharonoff said St. John of Shanghai and San Francisco was named after a Russian monk who became bishop of Shanghai in the early 1930s.
"He was there until the Chinese revolution, after which he was transferred to western Europe," Sharonoff explained. "In the 1960s he was transferred to San Francisco where he built a very large cathedral that still dominates the western part of the city today."
Sharonoff said the mission's patron, Archbishop John Maximovitch died, in July 1966 in Seattle. He was brought back to San Francisco where he was entombed under the church. Sharonoff noted "Man of God," partly a biography off Maximovitch, also chronicles miracles attributed to the intercession of the saint.
"There are many people today that are alive that have had miracles through his intercessions, including myself," Sharonoff said. "The day of his repose became his feast day. He was canonized in 1994 and his incorrupt relics are now inside the church proper in San Francisco."
Sharonoff, from the San Francisco Bay area, has seen and prayed on St. John's relics.
"He is very prominent figure in the orthodox church," Sharonoff added. "Very highly venerated."
Siewers said it is an orthodox custom to display an icon of the patron saint of a church. A recently-commissioned icon of St. John will be displayed in the church. Sharonoff said a portion of the patron's flesh will be encased in the icon.
A feast day is annually held to mark Maximovitch's date of death.
