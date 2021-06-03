Prison overtime rises

SUNBURY — An uptick in overtime at the Northumberland County Jail is being attributed to a shortage of workers, similar to a problem facing many businesses across the nation.
According to a payroll report provided during Wednesday’s Northumberland County Prison Board meeting, overtime pay for the two-week period ending May 28 reached $31,901, or 1,484 hours.
For the same time period last year, overtime pay was $15,819, or 718 hours, according to the report.
Warden Bruce Kovach, who participated in the meeting via phone, said the rise in overtime is attributed to the prison’s “inability to hire” new workers.
“We have been seeing an increase in applicants,” he said. “We schedule interviews. Most of the interviews cancel and don’t show up.”
Currently, Kovach said the jail has 54 full-time corrections officers, one part-time officer, two full-time records officers and four individuals who work in administration.
Current staff accumulate overtime while covering open shifts, Kovach explained.
During the April prison board meeting, Kovach said the prison was down by 20 staff members. At that time, 59 full-time corrections officers were listed as being on staff.
Kovach on Wednesday said prisons at the county, state and federal level across the nation are also experiencing staff shortages.
“This is attributed, I think, to the people who are laid off,” commissioner Chair Sam Schiccatano, adding they are collecting more through unemployment than they would be paid for working.
“This isn’t just a problem for us,” he said. “This is a problem nationally.”
Kovach praised the jail’s current workforce.
“We appreciate the staff that we have who come to work every day,” he said. “We have a really good group of people working here that keep things operational.”
As of June 1, Kovach reported the prison’s population was 226, including 187 men and 39 women.
Due to security reasons, he said two inmates are being housed in Snyder County, with one each in Centre and Columbia counties.
Kovach also noted Northumberland County is housing 14 inmates from Union County, seven from Snyder, five from Schuylkill and one from Monore.
He was asked why so many inmates from Union County are being housed in Northumberland County.
“Their arrests have gone up in the past month,” Kovach explained. “They have limited space.”
He reported one inmate is scheduled to come out of COVID-19 quarantine May 16. No staff members h ave called off of work due to COVID-19.
Kovach said the jail has no plans to change its COVID-19 protocol.
Currently, inmates are screened for the virus upon arrival at the complex. They are placed in quarantine for two weeks before being released into the general population.
Recently, Kovach said voluntary COVID-19 vaccinations were offered to inmates. Twenty-five were vaccinated.
“As vaccines continue to become available, we will offer them,” Kovach said.
Commissioner Kym Best and District Attorney Tony Matulewicz were absent from the meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.