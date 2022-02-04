The 2022 NASCAR Cup series season kicks off this weekend with a new event, an exhibition race being contested on a short track laid out inside of the LA Coliseum.
New is a word which will be repeated throughout the season. Most notably, the teams will be competing with new cars, making it incredibly difficult to predict which drivers and teams will dominate. As always, I’m going to attempt to issue my team-by-team predictions for the coming year.
• Trackhouse Racing: As a startup operation in 2021, this team was surprisingly solid. For 2022, the team has expanded to a second car and acquired the assets of Chip Ganassi Racing, and should take another step forward. While I don’t expect Daniel Suarez or Ross Chastain to win, they will be in the mix throughout the year.
• Team Penske: Last year, I picked Ryan Blaney to win the championship. Although he let me down, he did turn in the best season of his career, becoming a leader of the team while winning three races and contending late into the playoffs. He will step it up a notch this year, and win the championship. Joey Logano may be jealous of his teammate, but he’ll still win a couple of races. Austin Cindric steps into the famed No. 2. Of all the rookies to enter the Cup series in recent years, Cindric is ready to win out of the box. I expect he’ll win one of the series road-course races.
• Richard Childress Racing: In recent years, top drivers have typically scored their first win in their third season of competition. This is Tyler Reddick’s third year, and he’s ready to win. “Pop pop” Richard Childress’ grandson Austin Dillon will continue as the team’s second driver.
• Stewart-Haas Racing: After an off 2021, this team will rebound in 2022, with Kevin Harvick returning to victory lane. Aric Almirola will continue to perform well, and should score a win in his final season of competition. Chase Briscoe will continue to improve, while Cole Custer will remain an also ran.
• Hendrick Motorsports: Two Hendrick drivers will again make the final four, but it will not be the same two who reached the finals last year. William Byron will capitalize on the consistency he showed in 2021 to turn in his best season yet, winning multiple races and contending for the championship. Likewise, Alex Bowman will continue to win races, but find the consistency he has lacked. He will also mount a challenge for the championship. Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott will remain the team’s star drivers, each winning multiple races. However, various factors out of their control will prevent them from reaching the finals this year.
• Roush-Fenway-Keselowski Racing: There’s no doubt Brad Keselowski’s arrival as a co-owner/driver will elevate this team’s level of performance. However, it will take some time for the team to be a regular contender. Keselowski will win a superspeedway race this year, while Chris Buescher’s performances will continue to improve.
• Rick Ware Racing: With an alliance with Tony Stewart Racing, some are expecting this back marker team to pick up the pace. That won’t happen. Cody Ware will continue to be in the way. The team’s second car will be split between multiple drivers, including David Ragan and Ryan Preece, who could improve the team to competing mid pack. Road racing ace Joey Hand will drive the car at the road course events.
• Joe Gibbs Racing: This will remain one of NASCAR’s top teams, with Kyle Busch turning around a disappointing last two years to make the final four. Martin Truex and Christopher Bell will both win races. Denny Hamlin could also win, but I expect this to be a bit of an off year for him as he’s been known to follow up strong years with disappointing seasons.
• Kaulig Racing: I question whether this team is stepping up from Xfinity to Cup too soon. Justin Haley will be the team’s lead driver, while AJ Allmendinger, Daniel Hemric and Noah Gragson will split the driving duties in a second car. Allmendinger could steal a road course win.
• Wood Brothers Racing: Throwing an unproven rookie driver like Harrison Burton into a mid-field team is a recipe for disaster. It could be a long year for this team.
• 23XI Racing: Kurt Busch seems to average one win per year, and I believe he’ll do that again with his new team. I doubt Bubba Wallace will score his second-career victory this year.
• Front Row Motorsports: After claiming his first win in the 2021 Daytona 500, journeyman driver Michael McDowell is capable of winning again, on a superspeedway. It will be interesting to see how rookie Todd Gilliland performs. He was stellar as a young driver competing on the west coast, but didn’t always live up to expectations in the truck series. Gilliland is capable of turning in some solid performances, and although he will make rookie mistakes he could be a pleasant surprise in 2022.
• Petty GMS Motorsports: The GMS team steps up from the truck to Cup series in a new partnership with Richard Petty’s team. That should ease the GMS transition to Cup, while also elevating the level of performance of the Petty team. I don’t expect Petty driver Erik Jones or team newcomer Ty Dillon to win, but they won’t run as terrible as they would’ve as single-car teams.
• JTG Daugherty Racing: How many years will crash-prone Ricky Stenhouse remain in the Cup series? That question could be answered before the end of the year.
Staff writer Kevin Mertz can be reached at 570-742-9671 or email kevin@standard-journal.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.