MILTON — For a second time this year, the Central Pa. Chamber of Commerce has surpassed 500 current members and set a new 115-year record in the process.
The Central Pa. Chamber first reached the 500 current member mark on March 13, just as the COVID-19 pandemic began to sweep the nation and world.
The 500 mark was surpassed again on Dec. 8 when a record seven memberships were added to the roll in a single day. It is now at 503.
Memberships added included:
• David E. Vitunac D.M.D., P.C., Mifflinburg
• Paige Electrical Services in Port Trevorton
• Five UPMC Susquehanna (UPMC Williamsport, UPMC Muncy, UPMC Williamsport Divine Providence Campus, UPMC Lock Haven and UPMC Wellsboro)
“It is a true testament to the efforts of the Central PA Chamber to continue to grow during such difficult times,” said Tea Jay Aikey, the Central PA Chamber’s President & CEO. “Now more than ever, businesses are incredibly receptive to knowing that we are here through good times and bad times to always serve, protect and promote them.
“It was thought quite possible that we would see a drastic decrease in membership during the pandemic, but it has been the complete opposite. With an exceptional retention rate and ongoing new memberships, it is evident that we are doing what the organization was created to do for the past 115 years.”
The Central PA Chamber of Commerce is in the business to help all member businesses and organizations not only survive but thrive. Call 570-742-7341, visit www.centralpachamber.com or follow the Central PA Chamber on Facebook and YouTube.
