LEWISBURG — A Bible conference will be held Sunday, April 11, through Wednesday, April 14, at Lewisburg Bible Church, 311 Hospital Drive, Lewisburg.
Dr. Bill Bowen, of International Partnership Mission, will speak on "The Joy of Sowing" at 9:15 and 10:30 a.m. Sunday, April 11. He will also speak at 7 p.m. April 11-14.
COVID-19 safety protocols will be followed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.