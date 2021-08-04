SUNBURY — The population of the Northumberland County Jail is inching closer to reaching full capacity, according to Warden Bruce Kovach.
During Wednesday's county prison board meeting, Kovach reported the current population is 236 inmates, including 196 men and 40 women.
On July 11, the prison reached a high of 251 inmates. According to Kovach, the jail can accommodate 284 inmates.
Among its population, Kovach said the jail is currently housing 16 inmates from Union County, eight from Schuylkill, five from Snyder and one from Columbia.
Following the meeting, he said the rising population is likely due to increased criminal activity associated with warmer weather.
Kovach said he's working to make sure enough beds remain available in case inmates must be quarantined due to COVID-19.
He also noted the prison is still following all of its COVID-19 prevention protocols, including quarantining inmates when they first arrive to make sure they don't have the virus.
Kovach said it's been approximately three months since any staff or inmates have been diagnosed with COVID-19.
Currently, he reported the jail has 57 full-time officers, two part-time officers, two full-time records officers and four administrative personnel.
Commissioner Kym Best was absent from Wednesday's meeting. Sgt. Dwayne Pidcoe attended on behalf of Sheriff Rorbert Wolfe.
Commissioner Joe Klebon participated in the meeting via phone.
The meeting included a 15-minute executive session.
