Man dies after allegedly firing on troopers

DELAWARE TOWNSHIP — A 70-year-old man was fatally wounded Friday after allegedly opening fire on Pennsylvania State Police troopers.
In a release issued early Saturday morning, Pennsylvania State Police Cpl. Jonathan Wooster said troopers responded at 4 p.m. Friday to a reported 9-1-1 hangup call at 7720 Route 44, Delaware Township, Northumberland County.
As troopers arrived on scene, Wooster said William Kradlak Jr. exited the home.
“After a brief standoff, (Kradlak) fired on responding troopers,” Wooster said. “Troopers returned fire, fatally wounding Kradlak.”
A joint investigation into the incident is being conducted by the Northumberland County District Attorney’s Office and state police.
Per department regulation, the release said troopers involved in the incident have been placed on administrative leave.
At the time of the incident, ambulances from the Warrior Run Area Fire Department and Milton, medics from Evangelical Community Hospital and Warrior Run area fire police were called to the scene.
Route 44 was closed for several hours between the intersection with Susquehanna Trail in McEwensville and Dickson Avenue in Watsontown as police worked on scene.
