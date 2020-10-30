SELINSGROVE — Scientists have long observed that some animals eat their young, but research has struggled to explain exactly why.
Matthew Persons, Susquehanna University (SU) professor of biology, recently took a step toward predicting such behavior. Research conducted with Megan Marchetti focused on wolf spiders.
“The wolf spider demonstrates extensive parental care,” Persons said. “However, they may also abandon or cannibalize their egg sacs.”
Persons and Marchetti found that the older the female wolf spider, the less likely she was to cannibalize or abandon her young.
Persons and Marchetti tested the effects of egg sac damage and the number of egg sacs a spider has produced (first-time mom versus second-time mom) on the abandonment and cannibalism decisions by 200 female wolf spiders.
They divided the spiders into four groups including spiders with intact first and second egg sacs and spiders with damaged first and second egg sacs. They then daily monitored egg sac abandonment and cannibalism and measured differences in how the spiders searched for missing egg sacs and protected or groomed damaged egg sacs.
Their research found that first-time spider moms abandoned and cannibalized damaged egg sacs significantly more compared to undamaged egg sacs.
However, second-time spider moms were less bothered by egg sac damage and spent significantly more time protecting their second egg sacs compared to spiders with first egg sacs, and groomed damaged egg sacs significantly more than their undamaged egg sacs.
“Some animals, when one of their offspring is weak, will cannibalize that offspring in order to devote their full energy to those that are more likely to survive,” Persons explained. “Our findings support the theory that, as animals age and become less likely to produce future young, they are less likely to cannibalize or abandon the ones they have, regardless of how likely those offspring are to survive.”
Marchetti, a 2011 graduate of SU, is currently a science teacher in the Carlisle Area School District.
