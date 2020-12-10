LEWISBURG — Providers of services to seniors talked a bit about a year of unexpected needs as they updated one another Wednesday morning.
The River Valley Senior Providers Group (RVSPG) met online for an annual gathering which would be held at a more public place under normal conditions.
It was chaired by Melissa Bottorf, president and Service Area 8 lead link coordinator, and included reports of how RVSPG Community Impact Grants from last year were used.
Farida Zaid, of Union County Connect, said a website and network dealing with social isolation was developed. Its goals included helping isolated individuals, families and organizations. Union County Connect, a community-based network, will be updating information on its website about isolation and tools people can use to communicate distantly.
Wendy Rishel, of LIFE Geisinger, said they were doing more in-home service. Seniors typically come to LIFE center for medical needs, recreation and socialization.
LIFE used its Community Impact Grant for a senior tap dance program. Richel said a kit was ordered which included DVDs for instruction and tap shoes. As many as 10 seniors could participate in the program, but it has been limited to one-on-one sessions.
“It has been very well-received,” Rishel said. “Surprisingly, the ‘cardio’ piece of it is more than I thought it was going to be. Think about back in the 1980s when they used to do chair aerobics. This is the same concept, except it is with dancing and more energetic music.”
Rishel conceded tap dance instruction would be more fun in a group.
Tracy Haas-Ungard of North Central Sight Services said clients struggled during the early part of the pandemic. One client lost vision in one eye and the other eye was not that good. Every day was different, Haas-Ungard noted.
Nicholle Steiner, RiverWoods director of activities, said music therapy was of value for their residents.
Judy Karr of Nottingham Village, noted that she retired to doing about a third of what her assignment was for 26 years. Two other people have assumed some of her prior duties while Carr concentrates on community relations.
Karr noted that the facility was virus free for months, but has since faced challenges. Staff and residents were now being tested weekly. Symptom-free cases were most baffling because the person tests positive but feels fine.
Therese Miller, Horizons Senior Move management, said she was busy in the summer months helping seniors downsize. Things have slowed a bit since and Miller speculated people are waiting for what happens next as they live through a pandemic.
Moving can be challenging for a senior, Miller added, and they sometimes find themselves acting as counselors or spiritual guides.
Abbey Eschbach, Central Pennsylvania Food Bank agency services coordinator, said the agency was currently only taking financial donations. Food donations were being sent out to partner agencies, such as schools, churches, long-term residential care facilities and the like.
Eschbach said they are making the most of the current conditions and observed many agencies were open as the demand for services was up.
The regional RVSPG section covers Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Columbia, Montour, Lycoming and Clinton counties. The objectives of the statewide organization include providing services to older adults, people with disabilities and their families. Education, advocacy, leadership and accessibility are their areas of expertise.
Visit www.palink8.com/rvspg or call 800-753-8827 for more information.
