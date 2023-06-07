State Police at Selinsgrove Theft
SPRING TOWNSHIP — John Debiec, 63, of Beaver Springs, reported the theft of a riding mower, valued at $800.
The incident occurred between 10 p.m. June 1 and midnight June 2 at 191 Ettinger Road, Spring Township, Snyder County.
MUNCY CREEK TOWNSHIP — One minor injury was reported from a crash which occurred at 8:21 p.m. May 23 along Interstate 180, east of Lime Bluff, Muncy Creek Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said Natalie St. James, 19, of Montogmery sustained a suspected minor injury when a 2004 Kia Sorento she was driving struck a deer which entered the roadway. While attempting to pull onto the shoulder, the Kia was struck from behind by a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Todd Carr, 38, of Muncy Valley.
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP — One person sustained a suspected minor injury in a crash which occurred at 6:26 a.m. May 31 along Route 118, Franklin Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said Addie Jordan, 27, of Muncy Valley, sustained a suspected minor injury when a 2013 Subaru Impreza she was driving ran a stop sign and struck a 2012 Hyundai Elantra driven by Kelvin Quezada Quezada, 33, of Milton. Jordan was cited with stop signs and yield signs.
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Kwik Fill Station reported the theft of $23,639 in cash deposits.
The thefts were reported to have occurred between Jan. 9 and Jan. 18 along Lycoming Creek Road, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
