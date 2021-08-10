LEWISBURG – The Kiwanis Club of Buffalo Valley/Lewisburg will have a yard sale from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28 at 623 Matlack Ave., Lewisburg.
The annual auction of the Kiwanis was ordinarily held in the last week of August. However, restrictions in effect canceled the auction in 2020 and loyal donors of auction items were unable to provide items this year. Needs of the community have grown in the meantime and Kiwanis resources have been depleted.
Items promised for sale to date include fishing equipment tools, and home furnishing items. Individuals who wish to donate items for the sale may bring them starting Saturday, Aug. 21 to the day of the sale to 623 Matlack Ave. Large appliances, television sets or items that containing freon will not be accepted for auction. Call 570-523-6074 for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.